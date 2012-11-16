(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- During 2012, Oman Insurance's exposure to high-risk assets has
been reduced well beyond our expectations; this should reduce potential
volatility in earnings and capital adequacy. In addition, material reductions in
financial leverage are expected to improve the company's financial flexibility.
-- We consider that these developments signal an increasing awareness of
enterprise risk management and support the strategic ambitions of the new
management team.
-- We are therefore raising the long-term ratings on UAE-based Oman
Insurance to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oman will maintain a
strong financial risk profile over the rating horizon.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Oman Insurance
Co. (PSC) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view of the progress made by Oman Insurance in
improving its financial risk profile over the past 12 months. The improvements
go well beyond our expectations and should reduce capital volatility and
support the company's already strong operating performance track record.
Oman Insurance, which is based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has sharply
reduced certain of the concentrated positions in its investment portfolio. As
a result, on Sept. 30, 2012, high-risk assets represented just over 40% of the
portfolio (2011: 61%). Equity and real estate investments now amount to 64% of
total capital (2011: 96%). Under our base-case scenario, we expect the
proportion of equity securities to fall further by mid-2013 to just below 15%
of invested assets. We also anticipate that high-risks assets will total
around 25% of invested assets and roughly 30%-35% of total capital by year-end
2013. At that point, we expect Oman to be operating in line with its long-term
target asset allocation and it should therefore remain around this level.
We had previously considered Oman's equity-orientated investment strategy to
be high-risk and a weakness to the rating, but we see management's proven
ability to reduce investment risk and the development of more-stringent
controls to avoid such concentrations as a positive factor. The management
team that took over during 2011 has in our opinion been successful in managing
down the company's investment risk profile in line with its stated tolerances.
We anticipate the company's commitment to maintaining a more-conservative
investment stance through asset diversification should result in reduced
earnings volatility and improved risk-based capital adequacy.
In our opinion, the group's overall financial risk profile is now considered
strong and has improved significantly through 2012 as investment risk has
fallen. According to our risk-based model, capital adequacy is currently
extremely strong, largely due to reduced investment risk and strong
year-to-date earnings. We expect capital adequacy to remain at least strong
over the rating horizon. In our opinion, Oman's financial flexibility is now
commensurate with an 'A-' rating, as management have successfully paid off
most of the company's long-standing bank facilities. Our base-case scenario
anticipates that financial leverage will be roughly 5%-8% by year-end 2012 and
that remaining investment leverage will be paid off in full through early
2013.
We recognize the potential for increased risk-based capital requirements over
the rating horizon, given the company's strategic growth ambitions and its
intention to diversify through writing inward facultative reinsurance business
in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. However, we consider that
Oman has sufficient capital for prudent growth in line with its historical
underwriting track record.
Oman's operating performance is considered a strength to the rating and has
not been constrained by the change in management team. We anticipate that Oman
will continue to outperform the market and post top-line growth of between
5%-10% in 2013, as competitive pressure in non-life lines is offset by growth
in its life business. Furthermore, we expect Oman's combined ratio to be
around 85% and in line with its historical performance; this is impressive
compared with similarly rated peers. (Lower combined ratios indicate better
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting
loss.)
We continue to apply our insulated ratings criteria to Oman to reflect its
independence from its parent, UAE-based Mashreqbank (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which
owns 63.65% of the company (see "Group Rating Methodology and Assumptions,"
published on Nov. 9, 2011). Mashreqbank benefits from two notches of
government support under our criteria for rating government-related entities
(see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2010). In assessing Oman under both these criteria, we
have used Mashreqbank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--not our public
rating--as the base point. Thus, the ratings on Oman can be up to three
notches above the SACP of its parent (currently 'bbb-'), as long as this does
not exceed Oman's own SACP, which is now 'a-'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oman will maintain a strong
financial risk profile over the rating horizon, demonstrated by a conservative
investment strategy in line with newly implemented guidelines and minimal
leverage. It also reflects our expectation that the company's strong operating
performance track record will not be diminished by its growth strategy. We
anticipate that the company will retain its strong competitive position within
the local market as it expands both organically and through strategic
partnerships.
We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months if capital adequacy were
to deteriorate below a strong level according to our model or if we observed a
return to high levels of financial leverage. This could result from a material
change in asset allocation toward high-risk assets, increased capital
requirements triggered by aggressive expansion or material acquisitions, or if
underwriting profitability metrics significantly underperform those assumed in
our current base-case scenario. In addition, any actions that jeopardized the
company's financial strength would be negative for the rating. We could also
lower the rating if the autonomy of Oman from its parent were compromised to
such an extent that it is no longer considered an insulated subsidiary,
according to our criteria.
Oman's SACP is currently three notches above that of its parent. Under our
insulated subsidiary rating criteria, the ratings on Oman cannot exceed
Mashreqbank's SACP by more than three notches. This means that if we revise
down Mashreqbank's SACP, this would also trigger a lowering of the ratings on
Oman. Conversely, the ratings on Oman cannot be raised above the current level
without an improvement in the SACP of Mashreqbank. The outlook on Mashreqbank
is currently stable.
