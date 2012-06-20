(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Sun Healthcare Group Inc. (B/Stable/--) announced today
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Genesis
HealthCare Corp. If the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services expects all of Sun's existing rated debt to be refinanced. As a result,
upon completion of the transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit
and issue-level ratings on Sun.
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)