Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has taken various
rating actions on Dutch banks. We lowered by one notch the ratings on ABN AMRO
Bank (ABN), Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank
Nederland), F. van Lanschot Bankiers (Van Lanschot), SNS REAAL, and the core
entities of these groups. The outlook on the SNS REAAL group is negative, while
the outlook on the other entities is stable.
We revised the outlook on ING Bank, ING Groep, and Achmea Hypotheekbank to
negative and affirmed the ratings. We lowered by one notch the ratings on the
subordinated debt of ING Bank and ING Groep.
We placed on CreditWatch with negative implications our long-term ratings on
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG), KAS Bank, and Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
(NWB Bank) while we review the impact of higher economic risks on the ratings
on these companies.
We affirmed our ratings on NIBC Bank and maintained a negative outlook. We
also affirmed our ratings and maintained a stable outlook on LeasePlan
Corporation. The ratings and stable outlooks on AEGON Bank and Royal Bank of
Scotland N.V. are unaffected by today's rating actions.
See below for a list of rating actions.
We consider that economic risks for Dutch banks have increased incrementally,
based on expectations of a more protracted downturn in The Netherlands and the
wider eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union; see
""here
=7549577&rev_id=3&sid=1030706&sind=A&"," published Sept. 25, 2012).
Furthermore, we consider that the prolonged housing market slump, elevated
household leverage, and measures to reduce the budget deficit are constraining
consumer confidence and private-sector activity in general. We anticipate that
the impact of these constraints could lead to moderately higher impairment
charges among Dutch banks over the next two years (watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment titled "Change In Netherlands Economic Risk Score
Prompts Rating Actions On Dutch Banks" and "Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment: The Netherlands," published Nov. 16, 2012).
Despite an incremental worsening in our near-term outlook, we continue to view
the Dutch economy as structurally sound and competitive, and believe that the
likelihood of a very sharp increase in housing-related losses is low.
Furthermore, we believe the gradual measures announced by the government to
restrict the tax-deductibility of mortgage interest payments reduce
uncertainties for prospective homebuyers.
We have lowered our stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) on ABN, Achmea
Hypotheekbank, ING Bank, SNS Bank, and Rabobank Nederland as a result of their
exposure to the Dutch market and to other eurozone countries where we see
moderately increased risks. The revised SACP of SNS Bank is also due to our
view that its franchise has eroded. As a result, we have lowered by two
notches our ratings on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's subordinated instruments. For
ING Bank, the impact on the long-term counterparty credit rating is offset by
an increase in the uplift that we include in its ratings for potential
extraordinary government support. However, we have lowered the ratings on the
group's subordinated instruments by one notch. For Achmea Hypotheekbank, we
consider that the weaker SACP is offset by parental support.
For the other institutions, the impact on the SACP has led to a one-notch
downgrade of the long-term counterparty credit and debt ratings.
We have affirmed the ratings on LeasePlan Corporation as we already capture
the increased risks cited above in its SACP. The affirmation of the ratings on
NIBC Bank is underpinned by our assessment of its improving capital base,
which offsets our view of increased economic risks.
We do not have SACPs on Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. or AEGON Bank. We align
their ratings with the other core operating subsidiaries of Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC and AEGON N.V.
The negative outlook on ING Bank and ING Groep mirrors that on The Netherlands
(AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings). The negative outlook on NIBC
reflects the possibility that we may lower the ratings on the bank if its
progress in further strengthening its capital position appears likely to be
delayed or more limited than we currently anticipate.
The negative outlook on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank primarily reflects our view
that the group's overall franchise may face some erosion over the next two
years. Among other things, it takes into consideration our understanding that
SNS REAAL may consider selling parts of its business as a result of its
strategic review. SNS Bank and SNS REAAL's subordinated debt instruments
remain on CreditWatch negative, pending the outcome of the group's strategic
review.
The negative outlook on Achmea Hypotheekbank reflects the possibility of a
downgrade if we consider that its loss experience were to deteriorate markedly.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements on the long-term ratings on
BNG, KAS Bank, and NWB Bank in the next few weeks.
The outlook on ABN AMRO Bank, AEGON Bank, Van Lanschot, LeasePlan, Rabobank
Nederland, and Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. is stable.
BICRA SCORE CHANGES
SCORE*
To From
BICRA 3 2
Economic risk 3 2
Industry risk 3 3
*On a scale from '1' (lowest risk) to '10' (highest risk).
RATINGS LIST*
Ratings Lowered To From
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Counterparty credit rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)
Rabohypotheekbank N.V.
Rabobank New Zealand Ltd.
Counterparty credit rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ AA/Negative/A-1+
F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
SNS REAAL N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-3
SNS Bank N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
SRLEV N.V.
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB/Watch Dev/-- BBB+/Watch Dev/--
REAAL Verzekeringen N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Watch Dev BBB/Watch Dev
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.
Counterparty credit rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
ING Bank N.V.
ING Belgium S.A./N.V.
ING Financial Markets, LLC
Counterparty credit rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
ING Groep N.V.
ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.
Counterparty credit rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Ratings on CreditWatch
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.
Counterparty credit rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
KAS BANK N.V.
Counterparty credit rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
Counterparty credit rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
NIBC Bank N.V.
Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
N.B.-This does not include all ratings affected.
