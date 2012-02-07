(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - -- AltaGas Ltd. has announced it is acquiring SEMCO Holding Corp., the sole shareholder of SEMCO Holding Corp. from Continental Energy Systems LLC for about C$1.1 billion.

-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating, on AltaGas.

-- In our view, SEMCO has an excellent business risk profile and a highly leveraged financial risk profile.

-- We have revised AltaGas' business risk profile to strong from satisfactory and financial risk profile to significant from aggressive, assuming the transaction closes as expected.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the company's business mix, which is increasingly diverse with a greater contribution from fee-based and regulated utility cash flows.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating, on Calgary, Alta.-based AltaGas Ltd.. The outlook is stable. The affirmation comes after the company announced the acquisition of SEMCO Holding Corp. (which owns SEMCO Energy Inc.) from Continental Energy Systems LLC for about C$1.1 billion. SEMCO owns regulated natural gas transmission assets in Michigan and Alaska, and is building a regulated natural gas storage facility in Alaska. "We view the announced transaction as a positive for AltaGas' business risk profile, since the regulated utility business will diversify and improve the stability of the company's existing asset base," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicole Martin. As a result, we have revised our business risk profile on AltaGas to strong from satisfactory and the financial risk profile to significant from aggressive. The company is financing the transaction consistent with its cash flow characteristics and existing capital structure, and we believe the cash flows' stable nature help to support the pro forma balance sheet. In our view, SEMCO has an excellent business risk profile and a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Pro forma the transaction, we estimate that the proportion of EBITDA from direct commodity sales (fractionation margin and power generation) will be about 24%, down from 2010's 38%. We view this shift to be positive for the company. However, we view AltaGas' balance sheet to be stretched, largely due to the continued high capex on long-term projects that will depress 2012 and 2013 financial metrics. The company has a combined capital spending program of more than C$1 billion on projects that will contribute only partway into 2012 or future years. We recognize that more stable cash flows can support a higher degree of leverage. The stable outlook reflects our assessment of AltaGas' business mix, which is increasingly diverse with a greater contribution from fee-based and regulated utility cash flows. In our view, the near-term financial metrics are low for the ratings, although we recognize the cash flows are increasingly sustainable and predictable. We expect to see funds from operations-to-debt increase to the 13% range by 2014. We could take a negative rating action if the company's financial metrics do not improve as expected, or if capital projects and acquisitions are not executed and integrated on time. We also expect to see further capital projects and acquisitions financed in line with AltaGas' stated capital structure goals. We could raise the ratings as the business risk profile transitions to a lower level of commodity exposure and forecast financial ratios improve when long-term projects begin to contribute. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

