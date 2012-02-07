(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - The contribution of bank lending to economic growth is an
important indicator of the health and direction of the economy. We measure the
relationship between loan growth and economic growth by the loan-to-GDP growth
multiple, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's, titled "Higher
Capital Needs Through 2019 Could Stunt U.S. Bank Loan Growth." If we assume that
the loan-to-GDP growth multiple returns to its pre-crisis levels, projected loan
growth would raise total capital needs to $415 billion-$640 billion to meet
Basel III requirements by 2019 because of an increase in risk-weighted assets.
"The contribution of bank lending to the U.S. economy, which we measure by
loan growth to GDP growth, since the 2007-2009 recession is well below both
historical norms and levels typical of a developed economy," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "If we assume that the loan-to-GDP
growth multiple returns to its pre-crisis levels of roughly 1x GDP growth and
use our economists' projections for GDP growth, we can expect an incremental
$2.1 trillion, or 30%, increase in cumulative loans by the end of 2019 from
the current $6.9 trillion."
We previously estimated rated U.S. banks would need $330 billion-$430 billion
in capital, assuming constant risk-weighted assets. Depending on the loan
growth trajectory and capital risk weights, the incremental loan growth could
add $85 billion-$210 billion to estimated capital needs.
"We view these additional capital needs as a constraint on the industry's
expectations that loan growth is poised for a sharp rebound," said Mr.
Quintanilla. "We are uncertain that under new normal profit conditions, banks
will be able to generate enough capital internally to meet this need. Lower
profit expectations may also curtail their ability to access the equity
capital markets for new equity issuance, as returns on equity should be lower
than in the past, in our view."
Although some of the current securities could be redeployed into loans
(depending on expected yields and risk-adjusted returns) and mitigate the need
for fresh capital, we have assumed no change in the loan-to-asset ratio. If
loans are constrained, however, that could indicate that vigorous economic
growth is unlikely, drawing out the economic recovery through the better part
of this decade.
