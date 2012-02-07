(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - The contribution of bank lending to economic growth is an important indicator of the health and direction of the economy. We measure the relationship between loan growth and economic growth by the loan-to-GDP growth multiple, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's, titled "Higher Capital Needs Through 2019 Could Stunt U.S. Bank Loan Growth." If we assume that the loan-to-GDP growth multiple returns to its pre-crisis levels, projected loan growth would raise total capital needs to $415 billion-$640 billion to meet Basel III requirements by 2019 because of an increase in risk-weighted assets. "The contribution of bank lending to the U.S. economy, which we measure by loan growth to GDP growth, since the 2007-2009 recession is well below both historical norms and levels typical of a developed economy," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "If we assume that the loan-to-GDP growth multiple returns to its pre-crisis levels of roughly 1x GDP growth and use our economists' projections for GDP growth, we can expect an incremental $2.1 trillion, or 30%, increase in cumulative loans by the end of 2019 from the current $6.9 trillion." We previously estimated rated U.S. banks would need $330 billion-$430 billion in capital, assuming constant risk-weighted assets. Depending on the loan growth trajectory and capital risk weights, the incremental loan growth could add $85 billion-$210 billion to estimated capital needs. "We view these additional capital needs as a constraint on the industry's expectations that loan growth is poised for a sharp rebound," said Mr. Quintanilla. "We are uncertain that under new normal profit conditions, banks will be able to generate enough capital internally to meet this need. Lower profit expectations may also curtail their ability to access the equity capital markets for new equity issuance, as returns on equity should be lower than in the past, in our view." Although some of the current securities could be redeployed into loans (depending on expected yields and risk-adjusted returns) and mitigate the need for fresh capital, we have assumed no change in the loan-to-asset ratio. If loans are constrained, however, that could indicate that vigorous economic growth is unlikely, drawing out the economic recovery through the better part of this decade. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Rodrigo Quintanilla, New York (1) 212-438-3090;

