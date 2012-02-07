(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - A close look at U.S. bank loan trends indicates that new lending is far from being on solid footing, said Standard & Poor's in an article published today, titled "U.S. Bank Loans: Battling Back From The Recession As Growth Remains Weak." Standard & Poor's examined lending for the industry in the current economic recovery and compared that with recovery periods following past recessions. "We found that in the current recovery, the strength in lending is still largely in the resurgent commercial and industrial loan segment and has yet to extend more meaningfully into other segments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Devi Aurora. "Our current outlook calls for overall tepid loan growth of less than 1% in 2012 and 1.4% for 2013, well below historical norms." By segment, consumer loans have substantially underperformed relative to prior economic recovery cycles because of high joblessness, weak income growth, and significant wealth erosion. Selective growth in secured consumer loans (such as autos) may occur, but a broad-based consumer recovery remains in doubt. In addition, we believe a meaningful recovery in real estate loan portfolios (residential and commercial) is far off. In our view, market participants should not count on expanding loan volumes to produce growth. In fact, we believe that credit growth will remain tepid at best. "In general, we expect real estate and consumer loan demand to be slow because of still-falling home prices, high unemployment, and ongoing leverage reduction," said Ms. Aurora. "Overall, we believe that weak lending is constraining the banking sector and that loans to the corporate sector, which account for less than one-fifth of total U.S. bank loans, can't make up for the loss." Our baseline forecast is still for modest overall loan growth in the next two years. Weaker global demand is likely to curtail credit growth, and ongoing regulatory constraints may weaken margins, which once again could lead to declines in banking industry revenues. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Devi Aurora, New York (1) 212-438-3055;

