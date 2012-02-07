(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - A close look at U.S. bank loan trends indicates that new
lending is far from being on solid footing, said Standard & Poor's in an article
published today, titled "U.S. Bank Loans: Battling Back From The Recession As
Growth Remains Weak."
Standard & Poor's examined lending for the industry in the current economic
recovery and compared that with recovery periods following past recessions.
"We found that in the current recovery, the strength in lending is still
largely in the resurgent commercial and industrial loan segment and has yet to
extend more meaningfully into other segments," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Devi Aurora. "Our current outlook calls for overall tepid loan growth
of less than 1% in 2012 and 1.4% for 2013, well below historical norms."
By segment, consumer loans have substantially underperformed relative to prior
economic recovery cycles because of high joblessness, weak income growth, and
significant wealth erosion. Selective growth in secured consumer loans (such
as autos) may occur, but a broad-based consumer recovery remains in doubt. In
addition, we believe a meaningful recovery in real estate loan portfolios
(residential and commercial) is far off.
In our view, market participants should not count on expanding loan volumes to
produce growth. In fact, we believe that credit growth will remain tepid at
best. "In general, we expect real estate and consumer loan demand to be slow
because of still-falling home prices, high unemployment, and ongoing leverage
reduction," said Ms. Aurora. "Overall, we believe that weak lending is
constraining the banking sector and that loans to the corporate sector, which
account for less than one-fifth of total U.S. bank loans, can't make up for
the loss."
Our baseline forecast is still for modest overall loan growth in the next two
years. Weaker global demand is likely to curtail credit growth, and ongoing
regulatory constraints may weaken margins, which once again could lead to
declines in banking industry revenues.
