OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on 10 classes of notes from CSAM Funding IV.
-- We removed our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, D-1, and D-2 notes from
CreditWatch positive.
-- The affirmations mainly reflect sufficient credit support available to
the notes at the current rating levels.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 10
classes of notes from CSAM Funding IV, a collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction managed by CSFB Alternative Capital Inc. At the same time, we
removed our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, D-1, and D-2 notes from CreditWatch,
where we placed them with positive implications on Nov. 14, 2011 (see list).
Today's affirmations reflect sufficient credit support available to the notes
at the current rating levels since we raised our ratings on the classes on
Jan. 26, 2011. The transaction has since continued to amortize. As of the Jan.
3, 2012, trustee report, the class A notes have been paid down to 41.29% of
their original balance.
We did not raise our ratings on the notes at this point primarily because the
transaction is subject to potential market value risks due to its exposure to
long-dated securities. The transaction currently has approximately $93 million
in underlying collateral, or 26.51% of the collateral portfolio, that matures
after the transaction's legal final maturity.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on
the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support
them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
CSAM Funding IV
Rating
Class To From
C-1 BBB- (sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Pos
C-2 BBB- (sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Pos
D-1 BB- (sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Pos
D-2 BB- (sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Pos
RATINGS AFFIRMED
CSAM Funding IV
Rating
A-1 AAA (sf)
A-1NV AAA (sf)
A-1V AAA (sf)
A-2 AA+ (sf)
B-1 A+ (sf)
B-2 A+ (sf)
TRANSACTION INFORMATION
Issuer: CSAM Funding IV
Collateral manager: CSFB Alternative Capital Inc.
Trustee: The Bank of New York Mellon
Transaction type: Cash flow CLO
Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Hu, New York (1) 212-438-2206;
daniel_hu@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314;
jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)