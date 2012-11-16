Overview -- Anchorage-based diversified telecommunications provider GCI Inc.'s adjusted leverage could rise to over 5x by the end of 2013 from about 4.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on GCI's senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The negative outlook is based on our view that we could lower the ratings if GCI experiences execution missteps at the wireless partnership or if revenue and EBITDA decline in other segments such that leverage rises above 5x on a sustained basis. Rating Action On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Anchorage-based diversified telecommunications provider GCI Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and most other ratings on the company. In addition, we are lowering the issue-level rating on GCI's senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revising the recovery rating to '5', which indicates expectations for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default, from '4', which represented expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery. We revised the recovery rating based on our expectation that GCI will raise at least $100 million of incremental senior secured debt to fund its payment to Alaska Communications Systems Group (ACS) as part of their joint venture wireless agreement, which will dilute recovery prospects for senior unsecured debt holders. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the possibility that adjusted leverage could rise to over 5x by the end of 2013 from about 4.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. This could prompt us to revise out assessment of GCI's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged," from the current ""aggressive," which could result in a downgrade. Our adjusted leverage calculation includes the EBITDA from GCI's businesses outside of the proposed wireless joint venture with ACS as well as the EBITDA contribution from the wireless partnership less the preferential cash distribution to ACS, which will be about $50 million per year for the first two years of operations and $45 million in the next two years, subject to certain penalties based on customer losses. The negative outlook also incorporates the added risk that the joint venture partnership contributes in terms of GCI's future cash flow generation, based on our expectation for declining roaming revenue from ACS's wireless business, fewer high-margin lifeline wireless customers in GCI's retail business, declining subsidy revenue, and the priority of distributions in the first few years of the joint venture. Our base-case scenario also includes the following assumptions: -- Revenue increases about 2% in 2013 and 2014, excluding the wireless joint venture, due to growth in data services and managed broadband, partially offset by declining voice and cable video revenue. -- Revenue from the wireless joint venture declines about 6% in 2014 (the first full year of the partnership) due to declining roaming and subsidy revenue. -- The EBITDA margin improves to the mid-30% area from around 33% as of the third quarter of 2012, because of synergies from the wireless joint venture. -- Leverage rises to about 5x in 2013 and 2014 before improving in the following years. The ratings on GCI continue reflect a "fair" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile. Business risk factors include a well-positioned, although maturing, incumbent cable-TV business and limited competition from satellite video providers; modest growth in wireless and broadband; significant exposure to the highly competitive Alaskan telecom market; risks related to the wireless partnership; and declining regulatory subsidies. Operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 4.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012, although Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that key credit measures are likely to weaken through at least 2013 due to increased debt to fund GCI's $100 million payment to ACS for the wireless joint venture. GCI primarily offers telecommunications and cable-TV services in Alaska. The local telecom business has shown solid growth, including attaining a wireline phone penetration almost equal to that of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) ACS in a number of major Alaskan markets. Still, GCI faces highly competitive conditions and is losing customers to wireless substitution as that product matures. The network access (long-distance and carrier services) business has a leading market share and is bolstered by long-term contracts. However, weaker pricing trends, increased competition, and the migration of AT&T Mobility's traffic from GCI's network have eroded financial performance of this business segment over the past few years, though the company has demonstrated some stabilization recently. GCI's cable segment has favorable business characteristics, and we consider it to have a satisfactory business risk profile, similar to that of other midsize cable TV operators. The cable business is the dominant provider of video and broadband services in Alaska. It also benefits from below-industry-average DTH satellite penetration, given the physical limitations placed on DTH by Alaska's geography and volatile climate. However, basic subscriber video subscribers have declined over the past few quarters, which is comparable with industry trends. Growth in the cable segment has primarily reflected increased penetration of high-speed data, where GCI has a dominant market share, and enhanced video services. The wireless joint venture offers GCI some business benefits, including greater spectrum depth, access to ACS's Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, and synergies. Still, the Alaska wireless industry is mature and subject to increased competitive pressures when Verizon Wireless enters the market, most likely in mid-2013. As a result, we consider the business risk profile of the wireless segment to be "fair". Moreover, by combining its assets into the wireless partnership, GCI is taking on the risk of declining roaming revenue for ACS, most of which comes from Verizon Wireless. While GCI recently obtained the popular iPhone as part of its device portfolio, higher handset subsidy costs and declining subsidy revenue could hurt wireless profitability measures over the next few years. In the third quarter of 2012, GCI's total revenue was flat, though EBITDA fell 6% from the prior-year period. Weaker financial performance is primarily due to declining cable-TV and telephony customers in the residential segment, partially offset by growth in high-speed data services and managed broadband. The EBITDA margin declined to 33.3% from 35.5% in the year-ago period but is still solid relative to its peers. We expect some margin improvement from synergies from the wireless partnership over the next few years. Liquidity GCI's liquidity is "adequate". Sources of liquidity include $28 million of cash and almost full availability under the $75 million senior secured revolver as of Sept. 30, 2012, as well as funds from operations (FFO), which we expect will be at least $200 million in 2013, assuming a full year of the wireless joint venture. We expect cash uses to include at least $150 million of capital expenditures, $10 million of debt maturities in 2013, and a $50 million preferred distribution to ACS as part of the joint venture agreement. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by about 1.5x over the next 12 months and for net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA. The bank facility includes a 5.25x total leverage covenant, a 3.0x senior leverage covenant, and a 2.5x interest coverage covenant. We believe that cushion under the total leverage covenant could decline to below 15% in 2013 especially if EBITDA declines from current levels, including adjustments in the bank agreement, which subtract payments to ACS. If this would occur, we would consider revising our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate". Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'B+'. The recovery rating is '5', which indicates expectations for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. An updated recovery report will be published on RatingsDirect following release of this report. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if GCI experiences execution missteps at the wireless partnership or if revenue and EBITDA decline in other segments such that leverage rises above 5x on a sustained basis. Although we consider it unlikely in the near term, if GCI is successful in growing free operating cash flow at the wireless joint venture and its revenue growth from cable and the managed broadband businesses can offset declines in other segments, such that leverage remains below 5x, we could revise the outlook to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From GCI Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From GCI Inc. Senior Unsecured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 5 4