(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Alleghany Corp.'s (NYSE: Y) offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. The counterparty credit rating on Alleghany is 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. We understand the company will use the proceeds to increase funds and liquidity at the holding company and for general corporate purposes. On a pro forma basis, based on the financials as of first-quarter 2012 (ended March 31), Alleghany's debt leverage is expected to increase to about 22%, which would remain supportive of the current ratings. In our view, leverage could improve in the near-to-medium term due to a build-up of retained earnings (in the absence of any significant catastrophe- or investment-related losses) considering that Alleghany does not maintain a policy of cash dividends. We expect the debt leverage to remain below 25% and the interest coverage ratio to remain greater than 5x for 2012 assuming a normalized level of catastrophe losses. Alleghany reported strong earnings for first-quarter 2012, with a consolidated generally accepted accounting principles combined ratio of 76.9% and net premiums earned of $434 million as compared with 76% and $181 million, respectively, for the same period last year. The results for the first quarter reflect Alleghany's merger with Transatlantic Holdings Inc., which closed March 6, 2012. As a result, Alleghany's shareholders' equity increased to $6.2 billion from $2.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings on Alleghany reflects its strong competitive position in reinsurance and specialty insurance markets, its record of strong underwriting and operating performance, and its strong capitalization. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the integration risk pertaining to Transatlantic Holdings Inc., high natural and manmade catastrophe exposure at Alleghany's insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries, and pricing and reserving risk, reflecting the company's significant proportion of long-tail casualty business. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Alleghany Corp. Counterparty credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)