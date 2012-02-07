(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tower Group, Inc.'s (Tower) 'BBB' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Tower's operating subsidiaries. A full list of ratings
appears at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating rationale considers Tower's solid historical profitability,
multi-tiered approach to underwriting, history of modest loss reserve
development, and a well diversified investment portfolio that has an average
credit rating of 'AA-'.
Also factored in to Fitch's rating rationale is the company's appetite for
growth via acquisitions and an elevated catastrophe profile given the company's
concentration in New England and New York markets where approximately 70% of
total net written premiums are derived.
Fitch recognizes that historical catastrophe losses were modest at Tower, but
2011 produced significant catastrophe related losses due largely to Hurricane
Irene. Tower's geographical concentration of Northeast property related premiums
leaves the company more susceptible to tail event risk than most peers. In
particular, in a large catastrophe event Tower is heavily dependent on
reinsurers in its catastrophe program providing timely payments.
A key component to Tower's underwriting profitability has been the company's
multi-tiered approach to underwriting that emphasizes flexibility. This allows
Tower to emphasize markets and distribution channels where management feels
pricing is strong and not pursue further market penetration in areas where
management feels pricing is inadequate. One area of potential downside to this
specialty niche focus is that the customization of categories may become too
granular and pressure the expense structure.
Tower, including the reciprocals, reported a GAAP calendar year combined ratio
of 101.1% and an accident year combined ratio of 102.1% for the nine months
ended September 30, 2011. Catastrophe losses accounted for 7.5 percentage points
of the 9M2011 combined ratio. This compares favorably to Fitch's GAAP universe
average of 105.3% and 13.6 percentage points for catastrophes. Fitch notes that
reserve development for Tower has been modestly favorable over the last several
years.
Despite completing nine acquisitions over the last nine years, Fitch notes that
half of Tower's transactions generated no or negative goodwill. Tower's debt to
capital and debt to tangible capital ratio was 28% and 39% respectively at Sept.
30, 2011. Fitch notes that with the change in the agency's rating criteria,
Tower's hybrid debt securities no longer receive any equity credit. Earnings
based interest coverage was 3.3 times(x) at Sept. 30, 2011, compared with 7.9x
for full year 2010.
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade:
--Material improvement in the company's catastrophe profile.
--Sustained strong profitability and internal capital formation, especially
relative to peers at the current rating level and the industry aggregate, over
the business cycle.
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade:
--Any large acquisition, defined as approximately 25% - 30% of Tower's net
written premium, in the near term or an acquisition that does not complement
Tower's current underwriting platform.
--An increase in financial leverage above 30% or a sustained decline in
operating earnings-based coverage below 6 - 7x range.
--Significant adverse reserve development relative to peers and industry
averages.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Tower Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--5% senior convertible debt rating at 'BBB-'.
Tower Insurance Company of New York
Tower National Insurance Company
Preserver Insurance Company
Mountain Valley Indemnity Company
CastlePoint National Insurance Company
York Insurance Company of Maine
Hermitage Insurance Company
CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company
North East Insurance Company
Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company
CastlePoint Insurance Company
Kodiak Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'.
