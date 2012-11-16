(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Nacional de Panama's (Banconal)Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Banconal's ratings follows at the end of this press release. Fitch's assessment of the Panamanian government's willingness and capacity to provide timely and sufficient support drive Banconal's IDRs, which are aligned with those of the sovereign (rated 'BBB', Stable Outlook by Fitch). Although the Panamanian government does not explicitly guarantee Banconal's liabilities, Fitch views the entity as an important vehicle for the government given its role as financial agent in charge of tax and social security collections, payroll services, pension payments, and debt services. Banconal's IDRs should move in line with those of Panama. The downside potential for the bank's IDRs is considered limited given Panama's sound economic prospects. Banconal's Viability Rating (VR) is driven by its sound capital ratios, ample liquidity, stable deposit base, good asset quality, and increasing profitability, while also factoring in the concentrations on the balance sheet. Banconal's VR would benefit from improved loan loss reserves and risk management policies, higher revenue diversification, and lower concentration on both sides of the balance sheet. On the other hand, weaker profitability which would erode the capital/reserve cushion, and/or declining asset quality would place downward pressure on VR. Banconal's capital levels provide a good cushion to absorb unexpected losses, despite they declined slightly due to credit growth in the first half of the year. As of second quarter 2012 (2Q'12), Fitch Core Capital stood at 18.5%, below the four-year average of 20.5%. Capital ratios are underpinned by the low weighted risk of the bank's assets. Capital should remain sound to support moderate credit growth rates. Concentrations are structurally high at Banconal, due to the large exposure to the government in its investment and loan portfolios and its funding mostly from government entities. However, government concentrations carry some benefits, as those loans bear relatively low risk and deposits are stable and low cost. The bank has shown significant progress on key IT platforms in 2012, after years of a non-competitive position in the technological ground, and which should meet privately-owned banking standards in the short term. The bank has launched a massive project to overhaul its core banking systems and is investing significant funds and human resources in this multiyear project that should finish in 2013. Fitch affirms Banconal's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB' --National Long Term Rating at 'AA+(Pan)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short Term Rating at 'F1+(Pan)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)