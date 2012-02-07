(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' ratings on 23 bond issues supported by Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) letters of credit (LOCs). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Jan. 13, 2012 (see list). The long- and short-term components of our ratings on the bonds are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Rabobank Nederland ('AA/A-1+'). The long-term components of our ratings on the bonds address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The short-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. Today's rating actions reflect the Jan. 23, 2012, affirmation of our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Rabobank Nederland and the removal of our long-term issuer credit rating from CreditWatch negative, where we had placed it on Dec. 7, 2011. Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Transaction CUSIP Rating

To From California Poll Ctl Fin Auth US$6.815 mil tax exempt var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2001 due 10/01/2016

130536JD8 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$1.4 mil var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2002 due 11/01/2027

130536KG9 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Cassia Cnty Ind Dev Corp US$7 mil var rt dem indl dev rev bnds ser 2006 due 08/01/2026

148188AB1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Dalhart Econ Dev Corp US$2.95 mil var rt dem indl dev rev bnds ser 2005 due 05/01/2028

234442AA9 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$2.1 mil var rt dem indl dev rev bnds ser 2005 due 05/01/2030

234442AB7 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Dodge City US$6 mil indl dev rev bnds ser 2000 due 03/01/2015

256335GM6 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Iowa Fin Auth US$7.7 mil var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2006 due 10/01/2031

46245EAS6 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$6 mil var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2007 due 06/01/2027

46245EAU1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$5.3 mil var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2007 due 09/01/2036

46245EAV9 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$3.25 mil var rt dem ref rev bnds ser 2009 due 02/01/2027

46246KA69 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Jasper Cnty US$15.535 mil County of Jasper, Indiana var rt dem rfdg rev Bonds, Segregated Series 2010

471375AC9 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$15.535 mil County of Jasper, Indiana var rt dem rfdg rev Bonds, Segregated Series 2010

471375AB1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$15.535 mil County of Jasper, Indiana var rt dem rfdg rev Bonds, Segregated Series 2010

471375AA3 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$5.275 mil var rt dem econ dev rev bnds ser 2002 due 02/01/2022

47136PAH5 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Lafayette US$24.2 mil solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2006 due 09/01/2028

506347AA1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Loudon Indl Dev Brd US$50 mil solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2006 due 09/01/2036

545844AA0 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Nebraska Invest Fin Auth US$2 mil var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2005 due 09/01/2025

63967GAA1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$6.5 mil var rate dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2009 due 12/01/2037

63967GAD5 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Lower Cape Fear Wtr & Swr Auth US$24.665 mil var rt spec fac rev bnds ser 2010 due 12/01/2034

548073AA3 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Pinal Cnty Indl Dev Auth US$6.75 mil var rate dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2002 due 04/01/2032

722049AB9 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Port of Morrow US$10 mil tax-exempt var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2001A due 06/01/2021

734741AN1 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$10 mil tax exempt var rt dem solid waste disp rev bnds ser 2001C due 06/01/2021

734741AQ4 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Sweetwater Cnty US$32.7 mil envir imp rev bnds ser 2007 due 07/01/2026

870481AD0 AA/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)