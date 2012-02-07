(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We expect U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Exco Resources
Inc. to post weaker profitability and credit measures given currently
weak natural gas prices and following our recently lowered natural gas pricing
assumptions.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Exco to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our issue rating on Exco's senior unsecured
debt to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Exco will maintain
leverage below 4.25x.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
corporate credit rating on Dallas-based Exco Resources Inc. (Exco) to 'B+' from
'BB-'.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Exco's senior unsecured
debt to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment
default.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that natural gas prices will remain
weak over the next few years, pressuring profitability," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Marc Bromberg. Natural gas represents nearly all of Exco's
production and reserves, and the company does not have any meaningful crude oil
or natural gas liquid (NGL) prospects to help shift its production mix.
Additional factors we considered include Exco's very weak hedge book in 2013 and
thereafter, the potential that its borrowing base credit facility could be
reduced due to weak gas prices, and its geographically concentrated reserve
base.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)