(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on Dallas-based Exco Resources Inc. (Exco) to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Exco's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment default.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that natural gas prices will remain weak over the next few years, pressuring profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marc Bromberg. Natural gas represents nearly all of Exco's production and reserves, and the company does not have any meaningful crude oil or natural gas liquid (NGL) prospects to help shift its production mix. Additional factors we considered include Exco's very weak hedge book in 2013 and thereafter, the potential that its borrowing base credit facility could be reduced due to weak gas prices, and its geographically concentrated reserve base. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)