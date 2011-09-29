BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings and Outlooks to J.P. Morgan Chase JPM_px.N Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2011-C5: --$49,765,000 class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$199,727,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$405,850,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$65,448,000 class A-SB 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$807,027,000 class X-A* 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$86,237,000# class A-S 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$51,485,000# class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$39,901,000# class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$65,644,000# class D 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$12,871,000# class E 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9,010,000# class F 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$16,732,000# class G 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable. * Notional amount and interest only. # Privately place pursuant to Rule 144A. Fitch does not rate the $27,029,910# class NR or the $222,672,910# interest only class X-B*. A detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including key rating drivers, stresses, rating sensitivity, analysis, model, criteria application and data adequacy is available in Fitch's presale report dated Sept. 13, 2011. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeffrey Watzke Senior Director +1-312-606-2358 Fitch, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Michelle Gilbert Director +1-212-908-0892 Committee Chairperson Eric Rothfeld Managing Director +1-212-908-0761 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.