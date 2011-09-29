(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings and Outlooks to J.P. Morgan Chase JPM_px.N Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2011-C5: --$49,765,000 class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$199,727,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$405,850,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$65,448,000 class A-SB 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$807,027,000 class X-A* 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$86,237,000# class A-S 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$51,485,000# class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$39,901,000# class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$65,644,000# class D 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$12,871,000# class E 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9,010,000# class F 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$16,732,000# class G 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable. * Notional amount and interest only. # Privately place pursuant to Rule 144A. Fitch does not rate the $27,029,910# class NR or the $222,672,910# interest only class X-B*. A detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including key rating drivers, stresses, rating sensitivity, analysis, model, criteria application and data adequacy is available in Fitch's presale report dated Sept. 13, 2011. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeffrey Watzke Senior Director +1-312-606-2358 Fitch, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Michelle Gilbert Director +1-212-908-0892 Committee Chairperson Eric Rothfeld Managing Director +1-212-908-0761