June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB-' debt rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Odebrecht Finance Ltd. Brazil-based heavy engineering and construction (E&C) company Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A. (CNO; BBB-/Stable/--, Brazil national scale brAAA/Stable/brA-1) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes. The issue will be senior unsecured. We understand the proceeds will be used to finance the company's operations. We continue to assess CNO's business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on our view that CNO will keep benefiting from its strong market position, thanks to its competitive edge as an innovative and experienced engineering and construction (E&C) company and its close relationship with governments in the countries where it operates. Also, we expect infrastructure investments in Latin America to remain strong in the next several years, even assuming an increasingly challenging global economic environment, because countries in the region are striving to catch up with domestic growth. This should benefit CNO, as it will be able to keep strengthening its backlog with projects with attractive contract conditions, such as high cash advances and stronger margins. The company's backlog totaled $33.7 billion in first-quarter 2012, which provides it with a strong revenue stream under our base-case scenario for the next few years. We view CNO's financial risk profile as "intermediate" owing to the company's consistently strong liquidity and cash generation. We expect CNO to keep improving its credit metrics--namely its ratios of total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FF0) to total debt. This is because cash flow will likely keep expanding and debt will gradually decline, especially as some guarantees will expire as CNO pays down its debt. We project CNO to report total debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and FFO to total debt in the 35%-40% range in 2012, which would be consistent with historical performance and above our previous projections. These ratios compare with 2.4x and 41%, respectively, at end-December 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Odebrecht Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured* BBB- *Guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A.