Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Progress Energy Florida's (PEF) new $650 million dual tranche debt offering comprised of $250 million, 0.65% first mortgage bonds due 2015 and $400 million, 3.85% first mortgage bonds due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Net proceeds will be used to repay at maturity $425 million, 4.8% first mortgage bonds due March 1, 2013, to repay money pool borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The Negative Outlook reflects ongoing uncertainty related to the operation of the Crystal River 3 nuclear station (CR3) and a downtrend in credit metrics that is likely to persist through 2012. Fitch believes it is unlikely management will elect to repair CR3 given the rising cost estimates, construction risks and low gas price environment, and instead will pursue the retirement option and recovery of invested capital (see settlement agreement below). The unit has been out of service since September 2009. Key Rating Drivers Credit Metrics: As expected, PEF's credit metrics continued to weaken in 2012, and will remain under pressure until higher rates are implemented in 2013. Fitch estimates consolidated EBITDA/interest and debt/EBITDA will approximate 4.5x and 4.0x, respectively, in 2012. Credit metrics should remain fairly stable in 2013, reflecting the approved tariff increase in Florida partly offset by a CR3 related rate refund. Rate Settlement: A rate settlement agreement approved by the Florida Public Service Commission's (FPSC) establishes a framework approval treatment of CR3 costs. Favorably, the settlement provides for recovery of on-going replacement power costs, a $150 million rate increase effective Jan.1, 2013, and recovery of $350 million of Levy County Nuclear (LCN) project costs and recovery of costs to complete the LCN license application. In addition, if PEF decides to retire CR3, the parties to the settlement agreement agreed not to challenge the full recovery of all plant investment. Partly, offsetting the positive elements are provisions for rate refunds of $388 million of CR3 replacement power costs primarily in 2013 and 2014, a lower than expected rate increase in 2013, a rate freeze through 2016 and the removal of CR3 from rate base. The rate refunds include $40 million in 2015 and $60 million in 2016 due to the company's announcement that it is unlikely to begin CR# repairs before 2012 year-end. Constructive Regulatory Environment: Fitch considers regulation in Florida to be constructive. The FPSC employs several tariff adjustment mechanisms that benefit cash flow. In addition to a fuel adjustment clause, energy conservation expenses, specified environmental compliance costs and qualified nuclear costs are recoverable outside of base rate cases. Liquidity: PEF has sufficient liquidity to meet its operational needs and debt refinancing requirements, but will require continued capital market access. PEF has a borrowing limit of $750 million under parent Duke Energy Corp.'s $6 billion, five-year master credit facility. As of Sept 30, 2012, available borrowing capacity under the company's credit facilities was $5,042 million and available cash was $732 million. What would lead to consideration of a negative rating action? --A decision to repair CR3 without assured regulatory recovery could adversely affect ratings. --Any change in the ability to recover fuel and purchased power costs. What would lead to consideration of a positive rating action? --Not likely given the CR3 uncertainty and present rating level