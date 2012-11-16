Overview -- Irvine, Calif.-based CoreLogic Inc. maintains leadership position in certain mortgage processing markets, a focus on cost reduction, and moderate financial policies. -- The company has repaid $114 million debt since December 2011 and its financial leverage has dropped on both earnings growth and debt repayment to 2.6x in September 2012 from 3.8x in December 2011. -- We are revising our rating outlook for CoreLogic to positive from stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain earnings stability through origination cycles and its moderate financial policies. -- The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that demand for mortgage analytical data will continue to support CoreLogic's financial performance, with less than 3x leverage, despite a likely decline of U.S. mortgage origination activity over the coming 12 months. Rating Action On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on CoreLogic Inc. to positive from stable. The 'BB' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. Rationale The rating incorporates our expectation that CoreLogic's leadership position in mortgage processing markets and focus on reducing costs will support consistent profitability, partly offset by the company's financial institution client concentration and our expectation for lower U.S. mortgage originations over the coming 12 months. These all result in our "fair" business risk score. The rating also reflects our view that leverage will remain in the 2.5x range over the coming 12 months, supported by the company's performance and cash deployment plans, resulting in our financial risk assessment of "significant." With revenues in the September 2012 quarter of $410 million, which increased 18% year over year, CoreLogic provides mortgage origination processing services, mortgage analytical data, and default management services. CoreLogic's rating reflects its leading position, offset by significant customer concentration (the company's top 10 customers account for about 40% of its revenues) and vulnerability to cyclical mortgage origination activity. Barriers to entry, which include the investment and expertise CoreLogic requires to build the databases and analytics at the core of the company's solutions, support the company's market position. We expect the company's revenues to remain flat over the next three years and EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-20% area, with continued data analytics revenue growth and a cyclical decline of its mortgage originations business. We regard CoreLogic's financial risk profile as significant and our assessment of the company's management and governance is "satisfactory." Our financial risk score for CoreLogic reflects its moderate financial policies and practices, including its discretionary debt reduction over the past nine months. Based on our outlook for the company's earnings performance and moderate financial policies, we expect financial leverage to continue to stay in the 2.5x area. We expect the company to pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded from internal cash flow. Liquidity CoreLogic has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash balances of about $155 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, free cash flow, and approximately $500 million availability under a $550 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Relevant aspects of CoreLogic's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, including modest near-term debt maturities. -- We expect the company to continue to sustain headroom under the financial maintenance covenants of its first-lien credit facility in excess of 15% through earnings stability, including the facility's maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0x, which drops to 3.5x on Oct. 1, 2013. -- We expect cash uses to include capital expenditures at about 5% of revenues. Outlook Our positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain earnings stability through mortgage origination cycles and maintain moderate financial policies. We could raise the ratings if CoreLogic demonstrates stable revenue and EBITDA over the coming year, in which we expect a downturn in the mortgage origination market, and maintains moderate financial policies. Conversely, if we believe that the company is unlikely to maintain revenue and EBITDA stability or moderate financial policies, we could revise the outlook to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CoreLogic Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed CoreLogic Inc. Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 6