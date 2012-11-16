Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. executed a new $270 million first-lien and a new $80 million second-lien credit facility, proceeds of which predominantly were to refinance existing debt. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' from 'B-', and removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed on Sept. 19, 2012. -- In addition, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery rating to Jacobs' $270 million first-lien senior secured credit facility, and our 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery rating to Jacobs' $80 million second-lien senior secured term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that operating performance will remain stable over the intermediate term such that credit measures will remain in line with a 'B' rating. Rating Action On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Golden, Col.-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc. to 'B' from 'B-', and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on Sept. 19, 2012. The outlook is stable. We rate Jacobs' first-lien revolving credit facility and term loan 'B+' (one notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate Jacobs' second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery. The first-lien recovery rating of '2' (expectation of 70% to 90% recovery) is different from the preliminary recovery rating of '1' (90% to 100% recovery). This reflects an increase in the term loan to $220 million from the $210 million originally contemplated. The first-lien revolving credit facility remains at $50 million. The increase in the term loan results in a higher level of first-lien debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario compared with our previous analysis. This reduces the recovery prospects for the first-lien credit facilities enough to warrant a lower recovery rating compared with our preliminary recovery rating. The issue-level rating on these loans of 'B+' (compared with our preliminary 'BB-) is in accordance with our notching criteria. The second-lien term loan was reduced to $80 million from the $110 million originally contemplated. Jacobs used the proceeds from its first- and second-lien term loans to refinance existing debt (at June 30, 2012, Jacobs had around $80 million in senior secured debt due December 2013 and $210 million in principal amount of notes due June 2014). It also plans to use the proceeds to buy out a management contract, acquire a revenue sharing contract, to fund a reimbursement to the company's owner for prior truck stop plaza acquisitions, and fund fees and expenses. Rationale The rating upgrade reflects the execution of the refinancing transaction, which eliminates near-term refinancing risk. The upgrade also reflects our belief that operating performance will remain fairly stable over the intermediate term, resulting in leverage remaining around 6x and EBITDA interest coverage remaining around 2x, which we view as in line with a 'B' rating level. While the refinancing transaction will add around $20 million in incremental debt to Jacobs' capital structure, we expect adjusted leverage (pro forma for the transaction, leverage was 5.9x at June 30, 2012) to remain around 6x over the intermediate term. This incorporates our expectation that modest EBITDA growth and term-loan reduction (through required term-loan amortization and cash flow sweeps) over the intermediate term, partly will be offset by a continued pursuit of modest acquisitions, particularly of truck plazas in Louisiana, through both internally generated funds and revolver availability. We do not expect Jacobs to pursue acquisitions to the extent that adjusted leverage would increase meaningfully above the low- to mid-6x range. Our rating on Jacobs reflects our assessment of its financial risk score as "highly leveraged" and its business risk score as "weak," according to our criteria. While the elimination of near-term refinancing risk improves Jacobs' credit profile, we assess the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, because we expect adjusted leverage to remain around 6x over the intermediate term, and that Jacobs will prioritize acquisitions as a use of excess cash in lieu of optional debt reduction. We assess Jacobs' business risk profile as weak, reflecting the second-tier nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive markets. We believe these risk factors are only partly offset by Jacobs' good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance. Our rating incorporates our expectation for revenue and EBITDA to grow in the low-single-digit-percentage area through 2013. Our revenue expectation follows 2.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2012 and our belief that continued growth in gaming revenue (particularly at The Lodge and Louisiana truck plazas) will offset our expectation for fuel revenue growth to be flat to a modest decline in 2013 (it was 31% of net revenue in the first half of 2012). Our revenue expectation also stems from our belief that demand for gaming will benefit somewhat from continued modest increases in consumer spending (our economists currently forecast 1.9% and 2.2% growth in 2012 and 2013, respectively). Despite a 3.4% EBITDA decline in the first half of 2012 (on higher legal, consulting and payroll expense, and a 48 basis point decline in fuel margin), our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA reflects anticipated revenue growth and our belief that Jacobs' cost structure will remain fairly constant over the intermediate term, resulting in the EBITDA margin remaining in the low- to mid-teens percentage range. Our expectation for EBITDA growth also reflects the contribution, albeit minimal, from the buyout of the management contract and the associated elimination of required management fee expenses. This forecast is despite our belief that the fuel margin will keep exhibiting modest volatility. Liquidity Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Jacobs has an 'adequate' liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of Jacobs' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect sources would exceed uses even if our forecasted EBITDA declines by 15%. At June 30, 2012, Jacobs had $10 million of availability under its $40 million revolver, which has since been increased to $50 million, in addition to $28.2 million of cash on hand. Given interest expense following the financing transaction will remain about the same as prior to the transaction, and given our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA through 2013, we believe operating cash flow will remain sufficient to fund capital expenditures of around 3.5% of revenue, in line with historic levels, as well as modest distributions to Jacobs owner. We believe term loan amortization payments of $2.2 million per year will be manageable, and we expect there will be some remaining cash to apply towards the required cash flow sweep. We believe any remaining cash flow will be used for acquisition spending in lieu of optional debt reduction. The new first and second lien credit facilities have total leverage and coverage covenants. We believe the cushion under both of these covenants will remain sufficient over the intermediate term. Jacobs has no meaningful debt maturities until 2018, when the first lien term loan matures. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the full recovery report to be published as soon as practical on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that leverage will remain around 6x and interest coverage around 2x, over the intermediate term. This incorporates our expectation that modest EBITDA growth and term loan repayment (through amortization and cash flow sweep provisions) will be partially offset by acquisitions funded in part through revolver borrowings. Lower ratings could be considered if EBITDA declines, driving coverage below 2x on a sustained basis, or if the company pursues leveraging acquisitions resulting in leverage being sustained over 6x. Higher ratings are unlikely at this time given our expectation for leverage to remain around 6x, in line with a 'B' corporate credit rating based on our assessment of Jacobs' business risk profile. Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch Removal To From Jacobs Entertainment Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- New Rating Jacobs Entertainment Inc. Senior Secured $270M first-lien facility B+ Recovery Rating 2 $80M second-lien term loan CCC+ Recovery Rating 6