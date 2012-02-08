(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Persistently low returns on pension assets are a far greater threat to companies than changes to IAS accounting. Low returns increase the cash companies are forced to put into the schemes to keep them funded, with a direct effect on credit quality. The IAS changes will themselves cause many companies to report higher deficits and weaken their income statements - but not change the underlying economics of the pension schemes. We look at hard cash when determining how a defined-benefit pension scheme affects credit quality. Cash requirements are determined by a combination of funding regime - whether assets are required to be held against a liability or not - and funding measures of deficits, which are usually different from accounting measures. One half of the funding equation is assets, and the lower real returns of recent years have made a stark difference to asset growth. December 2007-December 2011 data from the UK's Pension Protection Fund shows an average annual increase of pension plan assets of around 3.6% - much of which will have been accounted for by company contributions above payments rather than asset returns. This compares with an assumed return of 6.4% in 2007 for BT Group, which runs the country's largest private-sector defined-benefit pension scheme, for example. The difference between the two growth rates over the period represents GBP113bn additional funding the UK corporate sector will have to find (using December 2011 actual assets of GBP1,019bn). In addition, amendments to IAS 19 "Employee Benefits" will have an adverse effect on some companies' results. The removal of the corridor approach - an option under the current standard that allows companies to smooth movements in their reported deficits - will increase reported deficits in the vast majority of cases where this option is used. The other major change, which will apply to all companies with pensions, is that the rate at which expected returns on assets can be booked will be required to equal the 'AA' bond yields used to discount liabilities. In most cases this will be lower than current assumed returns. This will result in lower financial income recognised in the income statement. The effect could be material. For example, BT Group had a blended expected return on assets in the year to March 2011 of 6.35%. This compares with the rate used to discount liabilities of 5.5%. Reducing BT's asset returns for a year by 0.85% gives a fall in profit of GBP303m - 15% of pre-tax profit. These factors are likely to further accelerate the closure of schemes. PPF data for March 2011 suggests only 18% of UK schemes remained fully open - with 54% closed to new members and 26% closed to future accruals. While companies are not required to adopt the revised accounting standard until 1 January 2013 they have the option to adopt it early. Contact: Alex Griffiths Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1033 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN John Hatton Managing Director Europe and Asia-Pacific Corporates +44 20 3530 1061 The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Treatment of Corporate Pension Criteria EMEA and Asia-Pacific (New York Ratings Team)