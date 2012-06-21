UPDATE 2-Peru says bid to detain fugitive ex-president stalled in U.S.
-- CLI Funding V LLC's series 2012-1 note issuance is part of a securitization of an approximately $738 million (net book value) portfolio containing 161,722 containers and a $25 million prefunding account. CLI Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers.
-- We assigned our 'A (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 notes.
-- The 'A (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress scenarios, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A (sf)' rating to CLI Funding V LLC's $225 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1. The note issuance is a series in a securitization of an approximately $738 million (net book value) portfolio containing 161,722 containers and a $25 million prefunding account. CLI Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. The rating reflects our view of:
-- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments will be made on or before the legal final maturity date;
-- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality;
-- The transaction's structure;
-- The portfolio characteristics;
-- The manager's experience and management team; and
-- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early amortization events included in the transaction documents. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
