Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Houston-based BMC Software Inc.'s $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on BMC remains unchanged, as does the stable rating outlook. BMC's investment-grade rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). The firm's modest leverage is offset by a concentrated earnings base, a very competitive marketplace, and the presence of larger and more diversified competitors. BMC is a leading provider of systems management software solutions on mainframe and distributed platforms. Predictable recurring revenues from contractual maintenance agreements, a highly defensible market position, and entrenched customer relationships largely support the company's stable revenue base. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on BMC, published Feb. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST BMC Software Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- New Ratings BMC Software Inc. Senior Unsecured $500 mil notes due 2022 BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)