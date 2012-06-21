(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Juturna (European Loan Conduit
No.16) plc's notes, a UK commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction, as follows:
--GBP787.2m class A (XS0172827783); affirmed at 'AAsf' Outlook Stable.
The affirmation is based on the continued credit strength of the British
Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) given its capacity as sole tenant under an
original 30-year lease securing the financing. The lease is an unconditional
obligation of the BBC, and is un-assignable, non-breakable and fully repairing
and insuring.
Juturna (European Loan Conduit No.16) plc is a securitisation of an original
30-year fully-amortising fixed rate commercial mortgage loan originated by
Morgan Stanley to finance the redevelopment of Broadcasting House, the BBC's
headquarters in London.
Both the rent payable under the lease and the loan balance (though not the
notes) are indexed annually to the retail price index (RPI), subject to a floor
of 0% and a ceiling of 5%. An issuer-level RPI swap transforms periodic variable
loan payments into a fixed amount, which, combined with the initial loan
annuity, provides for fixed-rate debt service under the notes. Irrespective of
any interim fluctuations in the balance of the loan, the transaction's structure
provides for full repayment of the loan by 2033, subject to the BBC's continued
performance under the lease.
Fitch applied a single tenant CMBS rating approach, whereby the rating is fully
linked to the credit profile of the BBC. Any factors that could undermine the
BBC's financial strength would for the foreseeable future trigger a downgrade of
the notes.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.
