(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- Triple Point ( TPOT.L ) Technology Inc.'s current sponsor, Abry Partners, plans to sell the software company to another sponsor, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS).

-- The proposed deal will result in greater total funded debt and lower interest coverage ratios for Triple Point.

-- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level ratings on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue ratings on Westport, Conn.-based Triple Point Technology Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing follows the announcement that Triple Point will be sold by its current sponsor, Abry Partners, to another sponsor, WCAS. The proposed financing, comprising a $20 million revolver, a $185 million term loan, and $90 million in mezzanine debt at the holding company, will increase the company's total long-term debt. However, because of Triple Point's EBITDA growth for the eight months ended Aug. 31, 2011, the company's pro forma debt leverage is in the low-6x area similar to its adjusted debt leverage (including our treatment of preferred stock as debt) at the end of fiscal 2010. Still, interest coverage ratios will tighten and cash-based obligations will increase. "We expect to resolve this CreditWatch listing within the next two weeks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst William Backus. "Our analysis will focus primarily on the proposed capital structure. We likely would limit any potential downgrade to one notch." Standard & Poor's expects Triple Point to repay the current $145 million senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $20 million revolver and a $125 million term loan, at closing, "at which time we will withdraw our 'B+' issue-level ratings on the debt," Mr. Backus said. Triple Point provides enterprise software for the energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market and the broader commodity management market. The company's software provides end-to-end solutions in the procurement, monitoring, processing, transporting, selling, and risk management of a wide range of commodities including oil, gas, coal, metals, biofuels, freight, and agricultural products. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global High-Tech Issuers, Strongest To Weakest, April 8, 2011

-- Industry Credit Outlook: Global High-Tech Credit Trends Turn Positive After Semiconductor Sector Recovery, July 8, 2010

-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. High Technology Credit Quality Should Be Strong For 2011 And 2012, Jan. 27, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: William Backus, New York (212) 438-2689;

william_backus@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))