(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Triple Point (TPOT.L) Technology Inc.'s current sponsor, Abry Partners,
plans to sell the software company to another sponsor, Welsh, Carson, Anderson
& Stowe (WCAS).
-- The proposed deal will result in greater total funded debt and lower
interest coverage ratios for Triple Point.
-- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level
ratings on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it placed its 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B+'
issue ratings on Westport, Conn.-based Triple Point Technology Inc. on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch listing follows the announcement that Triple Point will be
sold by its current sponsor, Abry Partners, to another sponsor, WCAS. The
proposed financing, comprising a $20 million revolver, a $185 million term
loan, and $90 million in mezzanine debt at the holding company, will increase
the company's total long-term debt. However, because of Triple Point's EBITDA
growth for the eight months ended Aug. 31, 2011, the company's pro forma debt
leverage is in the low-6x area similar to its adjusted debt leverage
(including our treatment of preferred stock as debt) at the end of fiscal
2010. Still, interest coverage ratios will tighten and cash-based obligations
will increase.
"We expect to resolve this CreditWatch listing within the next two weeks,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst William Backus. "Our analysis will focus
primarily on the proposed capital structure. We likely would limit any
potential downgrade to one notch."
Standard & Poor's expects Triple Point to repay the current $145 million
senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $20 million revolver and a
$125 million term loan, at closing, "at which time we will withdraw our 'B+'
issue-level ratings on the debt," Mr. Backus said.
Triple Point provides enterprise software for the energy trading and risk
management (ETRM) market and the broader commodity management market. The
company's software provides end-to-end solutions in the procurement,
monitoring, processing, transporting, selling, and risk management of a wide
range of commodities including oil, gas, coal, metals, biofuels, freight, and
agricultural products.
