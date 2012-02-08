(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's (CA
HL SFH) EUR22.0bn (equivalent) outstanding Obligations de Financement de
l'Habitat (OFH) at 'AAA'.
The affirmation follows Fitch's review of the implementation of the hedging
strategy and the subsequent increase in the Discontinuity-Factor (D-Factor) to
26.8% from 23.8% for CA HL SFH's OFH. The hedging strategy has been put in place
following the downgrade of Credit Agricole (CA) to 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'
from 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+', (see "Fitch Downgrades Credit Agricole to 'A+'; Outlook
Stable", dated 14 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com). This is
in line with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. Fitch does not stress
interest rate risk in its modelling of the asset percentage (AP) supporting a
given covered bonds rating for programmes issued on behalf of financial
institutions rated at least 'AA-' and 'F1+'.
The 26.8% D-Factor for the CA HL SFH programme, combined with CA's 'A+'
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) allows the OFH to be rated as high as
'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. One notch uplift to 'AAA' is
achievable based on recoveries given default, provided that, in a 'AAA'
scenario, the cover pool would generate 100% recoveries on the OFH assumed to be
in default. This recovery rate is compatible with an uplift of up to two notches
due to the time subordination of OFH under the SFH framework.
Swaps are now in place with an intra-group counterparty to hedge interest rate
and currency risks mismatches between the mortgage loans and the covered bonds.
Specifically, as the French residential loans typically bear a fixed interest
rate (on average 85% of the French residential cover pools rated by Fitch), the
covered bonds may be exposed to further risk should it become necessary to sell
portions of the assets in order to meet payments under the covered bonds. To
avoid selling portions of fixed rate assets in an adverse interest-rate
situation, thereby incurring substantial market value losses, a hedging strategy
is in place to ensure that the fixed rate assets will be swapped into a floating
rate when transferred to the SFH.
Following the review of the implemented swap documentation, the D-Factor has
been increased as the collateral posting deviates from Fitch's criteria.
Notably, mark-to-market exposures will be netted between cover pool and covered
bond swaps concluded under the same master agreement. Although Fitch understands
that the market standard is to net derivatives exposures against the same
counterparty, in the agency's opinion, this leaves the programmes open to
increased replacement risk, especially if the SFH seeks to replace or novate the
asset swaps in view of an asset sale separately from the privileged liabilities
swaps.
Fitch will monitor the mark-to-market value of the cover assets and covered
bonds swaps, and may adjust its AP supporting the OFH's current rating if, at
the time of collateral posting upon a downgrade of the swap counterparty below
'A'/'F1', the amount of collateral posted differ significantly from the agency's
criteria.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Natasha Ahmed
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1301
Committee Chairperson
Cosme De Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011;
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 14 March 2011; 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 14 March 2011; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated
16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - France', dated 15 November 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
