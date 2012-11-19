(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the support-driven ratings of five Irish banks and their subsidiaries and upgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of EBS Limited (EBS) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook on all the banks has been revised to Stable from Negative. IBRC Mortgage Bank's ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The revision of the Outlook on the Irish banks' LT IDRs to Stable follows the affirmation of the Irish sovereign rating at 'BBB+' and revision of the Outlook to Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Ireland to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB+' dated 14 November 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). The IDRs of all the Irish banks (apart from Ulster Bank Ireland Limited and EBS Limited) are at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs), reflecting Fitch's view that the Irish authorities and the ECB will continue to provide support to the Irish domestic banking system if needed. The upgrade of EBS's IDRs and the revision of its SRF reflect its integration as a fully-owned, separately branded subsidiary of Allied Irish Banks plc (AIB). Fitch believes it extremely likely that EBS would be supported by its parent, and ultimately the Irish government (AIB's main shareholder). Its ratings have therefore been equalised with those of AIB. The ratings of IBRC Mortgage Bank (a subsidiary of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited) have been affirmed and withdrawn, as the entity has been wound down and is now closed for business. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The support-driven IDRs of Bank of Ireland (BOI), AIB and IBRC are driven by their respective SRFs. Although on a weakening trend, Fitch believes that support would continue to be forthcoming for the Irish banks, when considering the strong track record of sovereign support for the Irish banking sector and the on-going funding support from the ECB. IBRC's IDR and SRF ('BB-') is four notches below those of BOI and AIB, reflecting its wind-down status and lower systemic importance. The IDRs and SRFs of these banks are highly sensitive to a rating action on the Irish sovereign rating, or any change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the Irish government to provide extraordinary support to the Irish banks if needed. Any change in the Irish sovereign rating would likely have an effect on the ratings of these institutions. Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) IDRs are driven by Fitch's view that its ultimate shareholder, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG: 'A'/Stable/'F1'), will continue to support it with additional funding, capital and liquidity as and when required. The IDRs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or propensity of RBSG to support UBIL. Given its domicile in the Republic of Ireland (ROI), Fitch believes that RBSG's propensity and ability to support UBIL is linked to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in ROI, not all of which are within RBSG's power to neutralise. Therefore UBILs IDR is also sensitive to the Irish sovereign rating. EBS's SRF has been withdrawn, as future support is deemed to flow through AIB. Its IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to AIB's ratings. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT, COMMERCIAL PAPER AND DEPOSITS All government guaranteed liabilities are rated in line with the Irish sovereign rating, and are therefore highly sensitive to any rating action on the sovereign. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK), Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank and BOI UK Plc are all wholly owned subsidiaries of AIB and BOI, respectively and to varying degrees are reliant on their parent banks for funding and capital support. Their IDRs are therefore aligned with their parents', and are highly sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in their parents' ratings. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UBIL's SUBORDINATED DEBT UBIL's subordinated debt has been affirmed as it is driven by its Long-term IDR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria for rating hybrids of subsidiary companies. Like its Long-term IDR, it is sensitive to both the rating of RBSG and that of the Irish sovereign. The rating actions are as follows: AIB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: unaffected by current rating action Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: unaffected by current rating action Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes and Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'BBB+/F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Subordinated Debt: unaffected by current rating action AIB Group (UK) PLC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: unaffected by current rating action Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' EBS Limited Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and withdrawn Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Short-term debt: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign guaranteed commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Long-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' BOI Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: unaffected by current rating action Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Upper Tier 2 subordinated notes and preferred stock: unaffected by current rating action Sovereign-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+/F2' BOI Mortgage Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' BOI UK Plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' PTSB Viability Rating: unaffected by current rating action Support Rating: affirmed at '2' IBRC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BB-' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'' Sovereign-guaranteed commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+' /'F2' IBRC Mortgage Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; Rating withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '3' and withdrawn Ulster Bank Ireland Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)