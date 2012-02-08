(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following classes of ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-8 (ML-CFC 2007-8) on Rating Watch Negative: --$126.9 million class AM 'AAsf'; --$116.6 million class AM-A 'AAsf'; --$109.4 million class AJ 'B-sf; --$100.6 million class AJ-A 'B-sf'. The classes have been placed on Rating Watch Negative due to an expectation for increased losses following updated valuations on several specially serviced loans The largest specially serviced loan is the Empirian Multifamily Portfolio 2(14.8% of the pool), which is secured by 73 multifamily properties totaling 6,892 units, located across eight states. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status following updated information on valuations and potential resolutions. Following its review, the classes placed on Rating Watch Negative may be downgraded several categories. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Contact: Primary Analyst Melissa Che Associate Director +1-212-908-9107 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)