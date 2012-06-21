June 21 - Despite the household product category's relative stability and a
slight reduction of pressure from commodity costs, Fitch Ratings believes that,
several factors are likely to hamper revenue and profit growth across the
sector. The North American recovery has long been fragile and crisis in the euro
zone remains intense while the pace of economic contraction is almost certainly
accelerating.
We recently revised our forecast of global economic growth for 2012 downward to
2.2% from 2.3%. We expect Eurozone real GDP to fall 0.4%. Unemployment rates in
Japan, the euro zone and the U.K. are expected to increase during 2012. In
addition, tension within the euro zone has resulted in the U.S dollar
strengthening against the Euro and the Pound, which will negatively affect U.S.
based issuer revenues and earnings generated within the region.
The Procter & Gamble Co. yesterday took down its organic growth rate forecasts
and expects net sales to be down 1%-2% with F/X a 4% drag this quarter. Given
the uncertainty in the marketplace, the company is completely pulling back on
its share repurchase program after spending at least $5 billion per year since
2009. There is clearly a heightened risk to revenues and profits for Fitch-rated
names in the consumer product and toy space.
The effect of European austerity measures, financial tension, and strengthening
dollar are likely to negatively affect the household product sector with larger
translation effects expected to be seen in 2Q results. For the more
recession-resistant companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co (Colgate), the
effects of austerity measures that began more than a year ago have been gradual.
We believe a larger negative impact from foreign exchange translation will add
to Colgate's revenue deceleration in the second quarter.
While it remains challenging to determine European revenues and operating
profits (some companies group other regions together or do not disclose European
results separately), we have determined through discussions with issuers that
revenues and/or profits derived from European countries remain meaningful to
most of the sector.
Fitch rated companies, Mattel, Inc. (Mattel), Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro), Avon
Products, Inc. (Avon), Colgate, ACCO Brands, Inc. (ACCO) and Kimberly-Clark Corp
have publicly disclosed that they generated at least 15% of revenues from Europe
in 2011. The toy companies Avon and ACCO generate roughly 25% of their revenues
from Europe. Operating profits from Europe are likely to be meaningful for these
names, although ACCO's percentage will decline with their recent acquisition.
To be sure, all of the above mentioned companies are likely to experience at
least negative translation effects, but for most at least partial hedging
programs are in place to mute the negative transaction effects of intercompany
or planned cross border purchases of goods or services on gross profits. More
cyclical companies (i.e. ACCO and Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.) are likely to
experience more significant effects of the European recession with higher volume
declines versus noncyclical companies. Still, we believe lower growth rates in
key raw materials such as oil-based derivatives and pulp could provide some
relief. We believe most issuers have significant financial flexibility to manage
capably through the near term. However, issuer ratings would be reviewed if the
crisis deepens, there is sharp global contraction, and discretionary activities
continue despite pressure on earnings and cash flows.
(New York Ratings Team)