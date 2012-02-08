(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six public sector entities (PSEs) in the Italian Autonomous Province of Trento and removed their Short-term and Long-term ratings from Rating Watch Negative, where they were placed on 21 December 2011. The affected PSEs are Cassa del Trentino (CdT). Patrimonio del Trentino (PdT), Trentino Trasporti (TT), ITEA, University of Trento (UT), Trentino Svilupppo (TS). The rating actions largely reflect the downgrade of the Autonomous Province of Trento's Long-term rating to 'AA-'/Negative, on 8 February 2012. Trento is the sponsor of the six entities under Fitch's "Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States" Rating Criteria (dated 21 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). The downgrade of the Autonomous Province of Trento followed the downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings to 'A-'/Negative on 27 January 2011 given that the maximum leeway of three notches for a subnational rating above the sovereign, according to the agency's "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign in the Euro Area" criteria, had already been exhausted. Trento's Short-term rating was affirmed at 'F1+'. The ratings and Outlook of CdT remain equalised with those of the Autonomous Province of Trento. The rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Province on CdT's debt under provincial law 13/1973 art. 8 bis and following modifications. PdT and TT are the Province's operational arms for the management of infrastructure in the real estate and public transport sectors. Both PdT and TT are shell companies with income streams primarily stemming from provincial subsidies for debt amortisation. This feature strengthens the link with the Province of Trento's creditworthiness, although the lack of a guarantee leads to a one-notch difference from the sponsor. The Outlooks remains aligned with that of the Province in light of the close dependency. Most of the factors under the criteria "Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States" support the ratings of the other provincial entities such as ITEA (social housing), and TS (a developmental company). Despite some geographical concentration risk due to the fact that these three entities limit their operations to the provincial ambit, their income stream is partly (ITEA) or totally (TS) generated by commercial activities which somewhat loosens the operational links with the province. Support is provided in various ways, ranging from debt amortisation subsidies for ITEA to an ultimate guarantee on debt liabilities for TS in view of its lower dependency on operating subsidies. Moreover, Fitch believes that over the medium term, these entities may incur non-subsidised, or not fully subsidised, borrowing as part of their plans to graduate towards a more marked orientation to market operations, thereby triggering a two-notch difference from the Province's rating. UT's turnover is about 30% exposed to student demand and the ability of the university to attract revenue-generating business partnerships. Fitch expects provincial subsidies to continue to represent about two-thirds of the annual income and cover most of the capital spending over the medium term, and sees UT's spending flexibility as a trigger for balanced income statements. The Stable Outlook for these ITEA, TS and UT balances ongoing governance and financial links with the Province with their unchanged standalone credit quality, which benefits from a robust local economy by international standards. While the indirect influence of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis on the Province of Trento makes a rating upgrade unlikely over the medium term for the three PSEs, ratings may be downgraded if the Province is downgraded by more than one notch, or if their standalone credit quality weakens. The rating actions are as follows: Cassa del Trentino SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+', Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed Patrimonio del Trentino SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA', Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Trentino Trasporti SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA', Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' ITEA (Istituto Trentino per l'Edilizia Abitativa) SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A' from 'AA', Stable Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' University of Trento Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A' from 'AA', Stable Outlook; Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Trentino Sviluppo SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A' from 'AA', Stable Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.