(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - U.S. bank regulatory proposals to apply unrealized gains and
losses (UGL) on available-for-sale (AFS) securities to common equity tier 1
capital could reduce bank capital levels during periods of material market
illiquidity. For example, if such rules had been in place during the 2008
financial crisis, Fitch Ratings estimates that nine out of 57 banks we reviewed
with assets of more than $25 billion would have experienced a reduction in their
common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 100 bps or more.
On June 12, 2012, U.S. regulators including the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, FDIC, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, issued
a notice for proposed rulemaking that would deduct unrealized losses and add
unrealized gains to common equity tier 1 capital, but would not include
unrealized gains and losses on AFS cash flow hedges. Currently, unrealized gains
and losses are reported in other comprehensive income (OCI) and are not included
in regulatory capital calculations.
The inclusion of unrealized gains/losses in regulatory capital is a procyclical
capital policy that could exacerbate capital needs during market disruptions.
Large unrealized losses are likely to occur during periods of market illiquidity
rather than during period of rising rates. Therefore, the proposed rule is most
punitive during times when banks have the least access to capital. Fitch views
credit products, such as non-agency mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed
securities, as introducing the most potential volatility to bank capital levels,
given their potential to exhibit material and prolonged illiquidity during
periods of market stress.
The proposed changes to capital calculations could affect how banks manage their
balance sheets. For example, some banks have already transferred securities from
AFS to held-to-maturity (HTM) classifications to avoid OCI losses, which reduce
available liquidity since HTM securities cannot be sold prior to maturity.
Further, the exclusion of unrealized gains and losses on hedges of AFS
securities creates asymmetry between the hedge and the hedged item. As such,
banks might not hedge interest rate risk from their securities portfolio since
the hedge gains would not be able to mitigate unrealized losses from AFS
securities that flow through to regulatory capital.
Between 2000 and 2007 -- a relatively more benign credit environment than 2008
-- only one bank in our sample would have experienced a reduction in their
common equity tier 1 capital of 100 bps or more. Between 2004 and 2007, the Fed
funds rate increased more than 400 bps, although unrealized losses during that
period would have decreased common equity tier 1 capital ratios of the 57
sampled banks by an average of only 6 bps, reflecting banks' active management
of interest rate risk in their investment portfolios.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)