June 21 - Fitch Ratings believes the Federal Reserve's decision to extend
Operation Twist until at least the end of the year will add to the pressure on
U.S. life insurers' margins and could further reduce statutory capital levels
through increased reserving.
The Fed's extension of the program is intended to keep long-term interest rates
down by selling short-term bond holdings and buying longer term securities. This
limits the return insurance companies can generate on their investments.
However, minimum rate guarantees incorporated in policyholder accounts also
limit the ability of life insurers to pass on lower returns to policyholders and
will keep pressure on firms' interest margins and earnings.
Along with reduced interest margins, near-term impacts from low interest rates
include reduced statutory capital levels, driven by increased statutory
reserving associated with the use of lower statutory valuation rates and the
impact of asset adequacy testing. To a lesser degree, lower rates could affect
funding requirements for pension liabilities for a select group of life
insurance companies.
In the longer term, we are concerned about the strategies life insurers may be
using to reach additional yield in the current low interest rate environment,
which could make them vulnerable to a credit downturn, disintermediation, and
asset liability mismatches in a rapidly rising interest rate environment. To
date, we have not seen insurers redeploying investments into
below-investment-grade fixed-income securities in search of yield.
