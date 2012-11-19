Overview -- Car and equipment rental and leasing company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (Hertz) has received regulatory approval to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc., and we expect the transaction to close shortly. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit ratings on Hertz and its major operating subsidiary Hertz Corp. -- We are also removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Aug. 27, 2012, when the company announced the proposed acquisition. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of stable to modestly improving credit metrics, pro forma for the acquisition and the related debt. Rating Action On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Park Ridge, N.J.-based car and equipment renter and lessor Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its major operating subsidiary Hertz Corp., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating on both entities. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Aug. 27, 2012, when Hertz announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG). Hertz received regulatory approval to acquire DTAG on Nov. 15, 2012, for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt, and we expect the acquisition to close shortly. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects Hertz's relatively stable financial profile, pro forma for the pending acquisition. This is Hertz's third attempt to acquire DTAG since April 2010, and each bid has become increasingly more costly. The company will fund the acquisition through a combination of Hertz's cash, DTAG's cash, and debt, which Hertz has already raised. Hertz will also assume $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. Hertz has indicated it expects at least $160 million of annual cost synergies, in addition to revenue opportunities from combining the two companies. The Federal Trade Commission approved the acquisition on Nov. 15, 2012, and Hertz agreed to divest its relatively small value brand Advantage and certain DTAG rental locations to gain approval. We believe the acquisition will aid Hertz's competitive position, expanding its reach in the value/leisure car rental segment. Hertz's margins have improved over the past two years. Its operating margin (after depreciation) was 15% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 10% two years earlier, because of higher revenues, cost reduction programs, and a strong used-car market that has resulted in lower vehicle expense. This has resulted in stronger credit metrics. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, EBITDA interest coverage was 4.8x, compared with 3.3x two years earlier; funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 22%, compared with 19%; debt to EBITDA was 4.3x, compared with 5.2x; and debt to capital was 85%, compared with 88%. We expect incremental earnings and cash flow to result in stable to modestly improving credit metrics, despite the additional debt, for the combined entity. Under our criteria, we characterize Hertz's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate." Hertz's acquisition of DTAG will result in an increase in its market share in the U.S. There currently are three major on-airport car rental companies: Hertz, Avis Budget Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--; parent of the Avis and Budget brands), and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; parent of the Enterprise, Alamo, and National brands), and each have approximately a 30% market share. DTAG accounts for most of the balance. DTAG focuses on the leisure segment, which has been faster growing and has been more profitable than business rentals over the past few years, while Hertz serves a mixture of business and leisure travelers. The acquisition will result in increased penetration for Hertz in the leisure segment, giving it a brand that can compete aggressively without undermining Hertz's pricing structure. Our ratings on Hertz reflect an aggressive financial profile and the price-competitive, cyclical nature of on-airport car rentals and equipment rentals. The ratings also incorporate the company's position as the largest global car rental company and the strong cash flow its businesses generate. Liquidity We characterize Hertz's liquidity as adequate. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had $453 million in unrestricted cash, $1 billion available under its $1.8 billion asset-based loan (ABL) which matures in 2016, and $796 million available under its various fleet financing facilities. The company has no financial maintenance covenants in its corporate credit facilities. In accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions, in our view, the relevant aspects of Hertz's liquidity, pro forma for the potential DTAG acquisition, include: -- Coverage of cash uses by cash sources of at least 1.2x (the minimum threshold for an adequate designation) for the next year; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 15%; -- Our belief Hertz's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited refinancing is likely; and -- Generally prudent financial risk management, including long-term balance sheet goals. We expect that sources of funds will consist of: -- Cash; -- Funds from operations (as reported, not fully adjusted, based on our expectations) of more than $2 billion annually in 2012 and 2013; -- Availability under its various credit facilities; and -- Proceeds from vehicle sales. Major uses of funds include: -- Combined debt maturities of about $1.3 billion in 2012 and $3.5 billion in 2013; and -- Capital expenditures for new vehicles. Recovery analysis The rating on Hertz Corp.'s first-lien secured debt is 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The rating on Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV's secured notes is 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The rating on Hertz Corp.'s unsecured debt is 'B' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The rating on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s subordinated and convertible notes is 'B-' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery report on Hertz published Oct. 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Outlook The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the proposed acquisition, we anticipate Hertz's credit metrics will remain stable or improve modestly through 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow offsetting the incremental debt from the acquisition. We expect FFO to debt of about 20% and EBITDA to interest coverage in the low-4x area. We could raise the ratings if better-than-expected earnings or significant debt reduction resulted in FFO to debt increasing to the mid-20% level on a sustained basis. Although less likely, we could lower the ratings if demand declined significantly or used-car prices declined substantially, resulting in a loss upon the sale of vehicles causing FFO to debt to decline to the mid-teens percent level on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Ratings removed from CreditWatch To From Hertz Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured BB BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured B- B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6 HDTFS Inc. Senior Unsecured B B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5 Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4