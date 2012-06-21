(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Pacific Quay Plc's notes, a UK commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction as follows: GBP127.8m class A notes, due June 2034, (XS0196065972): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmation is based on the continued credit strength of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) given its capacity as sole tenant under an original 30-year lease securing the financing. The lease is an unconditional obligation of the BBC, and is un-assignable, non-breakable and fully repairing and insuring. Pacific Quay Finance Plc is a securitisation of an original 30-year fully-amortising fixed rate commercial mortgage loan secured over the now-completed headquarters of BBC Scotland, in Glasgow. Both the rent payable under the lease and the loan balance (though not the notes) are indexed annually to the retail price index (RPI), subject to a floor of 0% and a ceiling of 5%. An issuer-level RPI swap transforms periodic variable loan payments into a fixed amount, which, combined with the initial loan annuity, provides for fixed-rate debt service under the notes. Irrespective of any interim fluctuations in the balance of the loan, the transaction's structure provides for full repayment of the loan by 2034, subject to the BBC's continued performance under the lease. Fitch applied a single tenant CMBS rating approach, whereby the rating is fully linked to the credit profile of the BBC. Any factors that could undermine the BBC's financial strength would for the foreseeable future trigger a downgrade of the notes. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Will Rendell Analyst +44 20 3530 1416 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Emmanuel Baah Associate Director +44 20 3530 1025 Committee Chairperson Alessandro Pighi Senior Director +44 20 3530 1158 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

