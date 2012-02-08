(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded REC Plantation Place Limited's
Class B, C, D and E notes and affirmed the Class A notes as follows:
GBP282.7m Class A (XS0262650889) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP39.3m Class B (XS0262650962) upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP44.2m Class C (XS0262651002) upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP39.3m Class D (XS0262651184) upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'B-sf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP14.7m Class E (XS0262651341) upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook
Stable
The upgrades reflect the continued upward revisions in the asset's reported
market value (MV) since the last rating action in March 2011, which ultimately
improves the loan's refinancing prospects at loan maturity in July 2013. During
the past year, a number of investors attempted to acquire the property. While
each proposal was either blocked by noteholders or the current owners of the
Grade A London City office property, the proposed sales prices, ranging from
GBP450m to GBP500m, would have resulted in a full redemption of the senior loan
and therefore all note tranches. Investors continue to differentiate between
prime London trophy assets let to strong tenants on long unexpired lease terms
and more secondary quality properties. This has seen London City yields fall
below their long-term average.
This explains the difference between the Fitch and reported loan-to-value
ratios (LTVs), as Fitch has used the long-term average yield to determine its
MV. Although the loan remains in default due to breach of its LTV covenants, the
leverage has been improving since October 2009 and was reported close to
covenant compliance in January 2012. The securitised and whole loan LTVs stood
at 81.5% and 86.3%, compared to covenants at 77.7% and 82.1%, respectively. The
improvement was the result of ongoing amortisation as well as yield compression.
The Fitch LTV stands at 89.7% (A-note) and 95.2% (whole loan).
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)