(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to
Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) $1.75 billion 5.50%
senior unsecured notes due 2044. These notes benefit from Pemex Exploracion y
Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion, and Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica's irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee of payment. These three entities are PEMEX's
subsidiaries.
The ratings on PEMEX (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/-- local currency:
A-/Stable/--) reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood
that the company will receive extraordinary government support, if necessary;
therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on Mexico (foreign
currency: BBB/Stable/A-3 local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). We base this
assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's "critical" role as the only
exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of
about 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its
"integral" link with the government, given the latter's full ownership of the
company. The government determines PEMEX's strategy and key budgetary
decisions, and maintains tight control over it. Our foreign currency rating on
PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone credit profile.
Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve base,
PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its
central role in the country's energy sector. However, the company's
"significant" financial risk profile and improving reserve replacement rate,
though lower than those of other investment-grade oil companies, somewhat
offset its strengths. The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the
weight of a substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the
company's large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed
about 40% of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years.
(New York Ratings Team)