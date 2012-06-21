June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Ameritas Insurance Group (Ameritas) and its subsidiaries are unaffected by the announcement that the company is selling Acacia Federal Savings Bank (AFSB) to Customers Bancorp Inc. Ameritas insurance subsidiaries include Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York, Acacia Life Insurance Co. (Acacia Life), and Union Central Life Insurance Co. (UCL). Upon execution of the sale, Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. would cease to be a "bank holding company" or "savings and loan holding company" subject to supervision by the Federal Reserve Board. (New York Ratings Team)