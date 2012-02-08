(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
on Lincoln National Corp. (LNC; A-/Stable/A-2), Lincoln National Life
Insurance Co., and Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of NY (both AA-/Stable/--) are
unaffected by the recently announced $747 million of goodwill impairment charges
that the company took for fourth-quarter 2011 related to the its life insurance
and media business. LNC's 2011 operating EBIT (which excludes non-operating
charges and realized gains and losses) of approximately $1.8 billion was
consistent with our expectation. In addition, the goodwill impairment charges
have had an immaterial impact on the company's capital adequacy as indicated by
our risk-based capital analysis because goodwill is a non-admitted asset under
statutory accounting. We continue to view the company's leverage and coverage as
appropriate for the current rating.
We could lower the ratings if LNC reports further significant non-operating
charges that erode its capital, or if the company's operating performance
materially deteriorates and fixed-charge coverage falls to less than 5x during
the next 12 months. In addition, we expect LNC to maintain at least $200
million of excess cash (over and above levels held for its needs) during the
next 12 to 18 months. This would be earmarked for the insurance operations
until the company is able to rebuild sufficient operating-company capital
relative to our 'AA' capital target. If management actively deploys this cash
buffer for return to shareholders or other strategic objectives, our view of
its capital adequacy could fall short of expectations for the current rating
level. At that time, all other major rating factors being equal, we could also
lower the ratings.
