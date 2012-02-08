(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' issue-level rating to Dallas-based AT&T Inc.'s proposed senior
unsecured notes (undetermined amount) due 2015, 2017, and 2022. We expect the
company to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the
repayment of debt maturing over the next year. Therefore, we do not expect this
transaction to materially impact key credit measures for more than a temporary
period.
The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on AT&T remains unchanged, as do
the 'A-2' short-term rating and the stable rating outlook. The ratings on AT&T
continue to reflect an overall "strong" business risk profile and a financial
risk profile which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers "intermediate"
(as defined in our criteria), recognizing the company's substantial free
operating cash flow (FOCF) generation and adjusted leverage of about 2.6x as
of Sept. 30, 2011. Our business risk assessment is based on the combined
impact of a strong and growing wireless business, with a wireline segment that
we view as having a weaker, but still satisfactory, business risk profile.
While wireless and wireline segments generate roughly equal amounts of
revenue, we weigh the wireless segment somewhat more heavily in analyzing
AT&T's overall business risk, given our view that the wireless segment will
become an increasingly important component of the company's overall credit
profile over time. In contrast, we expect the wireline segment will remain
pressured by weak secular trends, especially in residential voice, due to
wireless substitution and cable telephony competition.
In December 2011, AT&T dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile USA, a $39 billion
stock and cash transaction which it had proposed in March 2011. As part of the
break-up consideration, AT&T paid Deutsche Telekom $3 billion in cash,
spectrum with a book value of $1 billion, and entered into an unvalued
commercial roaming agreement with T-Mobile USA. We expect that leverage will
likely be modestly lower than it would have been had the merger been
consummated. However, a heightened rating consideration given the deal's
failure will be AT&T's alternate strategies to improve network coverage, add
spectrum, and build out its 4G wireless technology over the next few years.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis
on AT&T, published Jan. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012
-- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012
-- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept
27, 2011
-- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept.
26,
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
RATINGS LIST
AT&T Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
AT&T Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Notes due 2015, 2017, and 2022 A-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;
allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;
catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)