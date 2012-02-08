(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) issued by Banca Carige (Carige), Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS), Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM), Banco Popolare (BP), Credito Emiliano (CREDEM), Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca (UBI) and UniCredit SpA (UniCredit), as follows: Carige ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) from 'AA+'/RWN BMPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN BPM ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AA+'/RWN BP ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN CREDEM ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN UBI ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN UniCredit ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of the Italian Republic (Italy) to 'A-'/Negative on 27 January 2012 and the subsequent rating actions on some of the issuing institutions (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns", "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Italy to 'A-'; Outlook Negative" and "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade", available at www.fitchratings.com). Amongst other factors, Fitch uses Italy's sovereign rating as an indicator to assess the likelihood of a refinancing of the Italian cover pools taking place during the maturity extension provided by each of the programme documentation, as well as the cost at which such refinancing could occur in a stressed situation. Following the downgrade of the sovereign, Fitch believes that the refinancing of the cover assets will be more challenging and has therefore narrowed the link between the rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of the covered bonds and the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the issuers. The RWN will be resolved based mainly upon the recalculation of the level of OC supporting the rating of each programme as well as evaluation of the liquidity mitigants, if any, put in place by the issuers. In the case of UniCredit OBG, the RWN takes also into account the netting of mark-to-market exposures between asset and covered bond swaps when determining the collateral amount posted by the swap counterparty (see 'Fitch Maintains Unicredit's Covered Bonds on RWN', available at www.fitchratings.com). In Fitch's view, the combination of extendible maturities available in the Italian OBG programmes (12 to 15 months), with a liquidity reserve covering the potential interest shortfalls after an issuer's insolvency, continue to justify a lower PD for the mortgage covered bonds compared to their issuers'. However, Fitch believes that the current eurozone crisis, the marked deterioration in Fitch's forecasts of Italy's near-term economic outlook and the less predictable wholesale market access that Italian banks face may reduce the likelihood that an Italian financial institution could buy a portfolio of Italian mortgage loans in the event of a default of one of its competitors. As a result, the agency has decided to narrow the differential between the IDR of the issuer and the covered bonds rating on a PD basis via an adjustment of the liquidity gap component within the Discontinuity-Factors (D-factors) assigned to each programme. The maximum achievable OBG ratings, on a PD basis, are based on the combination of the issuers' current IDR with the D-factors assigned to the relevant programme. The D-factors assigned to the Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes and the maximum achievable OBG ratings have been revised as follows: Carige, D-factor increased to 27.5% from 18.3%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA-' BMPS, D-factor increased to 29.2% from 15.5%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA' BPM, D-factor increased to 26.6% from 16.5%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA-' BP, D-factor increased to 27.1% from 17.0%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA' CREDEM, D-factor increased to 25.9% from 15.8%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'AA-' from 'AA' UBI, D-factor increased to 31.2% from 21.1%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'AA-' from AA' UniCredit, D-factor increased to 32.1% from 22.1%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a PD basis 'AA-' from 'AA' The D-factor of Carige reflects, among other things, an external swap counterparty replacing Carige under the cover pool and the covered bonds swaps. The D-factors of BPM, BP and CREDEM's OBG do not incorporate the implementation of the covered bonds counterparty criteria published in March 2011. Both the OBG ratings on a PD basis and the actual benefit for recoveries factored into the ratings are subject to the level of over-collateralisation (OC) taken into account by the agency being sufficient, under Fitch's stressed assumptions, to avert a default on the covered bonds in the respective scenario and to generate sufficient recoveries post an assumed default of the OBG. The agency is currently adjusting upwards its stressed refinancing cost assumptions for Italian mortgage loans, which will result in an increase in the level of OC supporting a given rating level. The RWN will be resolved when the new levels of supporting OC will be determined and these will be compared to the lowest level of OC available over the past 12 months or to the level of OC the issuer commits to, as the case may be. 