(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite (OBG) issued by Banca Carige (Carige), Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena (BMPS), Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM), Banco Popolare (BP), Credito
Emiliano (CREDEM), Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca (UBI) and UniCredit SpA
(UniCredit), as follows:
Carige ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
from 'AA+'/RWN
BMPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN
BPM ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AA+'/RWN
BP ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), OBG downgraded to 'AA'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN
CREDEM ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN
UBI ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN
UniCredit ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), OBG downgraded to 'AA+'/RWN from 'AAA'/RWN
The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of the Italian Republic (Italy)
to 'A-'/Negative on 27 January 2012 and the subsequent rating actions on some of
the issuing institutions (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone
Sovereigns", "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Italy to 'A-'; Outlook
Negative" and "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign
Downgrade", available at www.fitchratings.com).
Amongst other factors, Fitch uses Italy's sovereign rating as an indicator to
assess the likelihood of a refinancing of the Italian cover pools taking place
during the maturity extension provided by each of the programme documentation,
as well as the cost at which such refinancing could occur in a stressed
situation. Following the downgrade of the sovereign, Fitch believes that the
refinancing of the cover assets will be more challenging and has therefore
narrowed the link between the rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of
the covered bonds and the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the issuers.
The RWN will be resolved based mainly upon the recalculation of the level of OC
supporting the rating of each programme as well as evaluation of the liquidity
mitigants, if any, put in place by the issuers. In the case of UniCredit OBG,
the RWN takes also into account the netting of mark-to-market exposures between
asset and covered bond swaps when determining the collateral amount posted by
the swap counterparty (see 'Fitch Maintains Unicredit's Covered Bonds on RWN',
available at www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, the combination of extendible maturities available in the
Italian OBG programmes (12 to 15 months), with a liquidity reserve covering the
potential interest shortfalls after an issuer's insolvency, continue to justify
a lower PD for the mortgage covered bonds compared to their issuers'. However,
Fitch believes that the current eurozone crisis, the marked deterioration in
Fitch's forecasts of Italy's near-term economic outlook and the less predictable
wholesale market access that Italian banks face may reduce the likelihood that
an Italian financial institution could buy a portfolio of Italian mortgage loans
in the event of a default of one of its competitors. As a result, the agency has
decided to narrow the differential between the IDR of the issuer and the covered
bonds rating on a PD basis via an adjustment of the liquidity gap component
within the Discontinuity-Factors (D-factors) assigned to each programme. The
maximum achievable OBG ratings, on a PD basis, are based on the combination of
the issuers' current IDR with the D-factors assigned to the relevant programme.
The D-factors assigned to the Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes and the
maximum achievable OBG ratings have been revised as follows:
Carige, D-factor increased to 27.5% from 18.3%, OBG's maximum achievable rating
on a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA-'
BMPS, D-factor increased to 29.2% from 15.5%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on
a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA'
BPM, D-factor increased to 26.6% from 16.5%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on
a PD basis 'A+' from 'AA-'
BP, D-factor increased to 27.1% from 17.0%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on a
PD basis 'A+' from 'AA'
CREDEM, D-factor increased to 25.9% from 15.8%, OBG's maximum achievable rating
on a PD basis 'AA-' from 'AA'
UBI, D-factor increased to 31.2% from 21.1%, OBG's maximum achievable rating on
a PD basis 'AA-' from AA'
UniCredit, D-factor increased to 32.1% from 22.1%, OBG's maximum achievable
rating on a PD basis 'AA-' from 'AA'
The D-factor of Carige reflects, among other things, an external swap
counterparty replacing Carige under the cover pool and the covered bonds swaps.
The D-factors of BPM, BP and CREDEM's OBG do not incorporate the implementation
of the covered bonds counterparty criteria published in March 2011.
Both the OBG ratings on a PD basis and the actual benefit for recoveries
factored into the ratings are subject to the level of over-collateralisation
(OC) taken into account by the agency being sufficient, under Fitch's stressed
assumptions, to avert a default on the covered bonds in the respective scenario
and to generate sufficient recoveries post an assumed default of the OBG. The
agency is currently adjusting upwards its stressed refinancing cost assumptions
for Italian mortgage loans, which will result in an increase in the level of OC
supporting a given rating level. The RWN will be resolved when the new levels of
supporting OC will be determined and these will be compared to the lowest level
of OC available over the past 12 months or to the level of OC the issuer commits
to, as the case may be.
For issuers whose Short-term IDR is below 'F2', in line with the agency's
covered bonds rating criteria, Fitch will only give credit to a level of OC that
is in the form of either a contractual or public commitment on the part of the
issuer or, if the issuer does not commit to any OC level, the one required by
law.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Fabrizi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
1, Vicolo S. Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Spyros Michas
Director
+44 20 3530 1121
Committee Chairperson
Vito Natale, CFA, FRM
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1304
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)