June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed three classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1997-C2 (CSFB 1997-C2). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation of classes F through H reflects continued stable pool performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.3% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses already incurred to date. The downgrade to class I reflects the class experiencing a principal loss. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 91.7% (to $117.6 million from $1.47 billion), of which 89% were due to paydowns and 2.7% were due to realized losses. Eight loans (23.4%) have been defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (16.9%). Interest shortfalls totaling $821,973 million are currently affecting classes I and J. Fitch has designated seven loans (23%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes three specially serviced loans (10.5%). One asset (3.4%) is classified as real-estate owned (REO), one loan (3.2%) is classified as in foreclosure, and one loan (3.9%) remains current. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is the REO asset (3.4%), a multifamily property located in Louisville, KY. The asset became REO in February 2012. Recent valuation indicates significant losses upon liquidation. The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (3.9%) secured by a 127,200 square foot industrial property located in Valley View, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 for a non-monetary default. The borrower had transferred 100% interest in the property without the lender's consent. The loan remains current. Property performance is stable as the property is fully occupied by a single tenant with a long term lease until 2022. Fitch downgrades the following class: --$11.2 million class I to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 65%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$62.5 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.7 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$29.3 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class E or class J. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class A-X. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)