Nov. 19 - OVERVIEW
-- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class B(2012-3) note issuance is
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts.
-- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the class B(2012-3) notes.
-- The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit
support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal
structures, among other factors.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to
Discover Card Execution Note Trust's $250 million class B(2012-3) DiscoverSeries
notes.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.
The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of:
-- The 19.0% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.5%-3.5% purchase rate
assumptions for the notes. In addition, we used stressed excess spread and
note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient
credit support is available for the notes. All of the stress assumptions
outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions (for more
information, see "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS
Credit Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase
And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14,
2011).
-- Our view that the 7% minimum seller's interest is sufficient in our
stress scenarios to absorb dilutions, or noncash reductions, in the
receivables.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all
else being equal, the 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B(2012-3) notes will
remain within one rating category of the assigned rating in the next 12
months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit
Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
-- The credit risk that is inherent in the collateral loan pool based on
our economic forecast, the master trust portfolio's historical performance,
the collateral characteristics, and vintage performance data.
-- Discover Bank's servicing experience; and our opinion of its account
origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general
operational practices.
-- Our expectation of timely interest and ultimate principal payments by
the legal final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios
using assumptions that are commensurate with the assigned rating.
-- Our view of the notes' underlying payment structure, cash flow
mechanics, and legal structure.
Primary Credit Analyst: Carl J Neff, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2556;
carl_neff@standardandpoors.com
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Kelly R Luo, New York (1) 212-438-2535;
kelly_luo@standardandpoors.com