(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' rating to Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) $750 million
senior unsecured notes due in 2042. EPO's parent company, midstream energy
company Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD; BBB/Positive/--),
unconditionally guarantees the notes. As of Sept. 30, 2011, EPD had about $15
billion of reported debt. The partnership will use the proceeds to temporarily
reduce borrowings under its multiyear revolving credit facility and for general
company purposes.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on EPD and EPO on the companies' "strong"
business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles (as our
criteria define the terms). Key credit strengths include EPD's operating
scale, business-line diversity, and high proportion of fee-based revenues.
Partially offsetting these strengths are EPD's aggressive growth strategy,
commodity price exposure, significant financial leverage, and status as a
master limited partnership (MLP). As an MLP, EPD distributes the majority of
free cash flow (after maintenance capital spending) to unitholders each
quarter and generally relies on the capital markets to fund growth capital
spending.
EPD is one of the largest midstream energy partnerships in the U.S. Its
integrated network of assets mainly includes:
-- Natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, transportation, and natural
gas processing (slightly over 50% of its expected 2011 operating margin);
-- Natural gas gathering, transportation, and storage (about 15%);
-- Petrochemical services and refined products storage and transportation
(nearly 20%);
-- Offshore platform production services in the Gulf of Mexico (almost
10%); and
-- Onshore crude oil pipelines and services (slightly under 5%).
EPD continues to perform at or above our expectations, both operationally and
financially, with the receipt of cash flows from recently completed projects
and encouraging NGL market conditions driving solid underlying financial
performance. EPD's capital spending program is also well managed and focused
primarily on low- to moderate-risk projects that are intensifying its strong
competitive position. We expect the partnership to be able to maintain
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4x. Debt leverage, however, still somewhat
depends on the level of commodity prices, volumes, and incremental debt
related to new capital spending projects. We expect EPD to issue sufficient
equity to maintain its history of funding its projects in a balanced manner.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, EPD's adjusted financial metrics
improved, with funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of about 20%,
FFO interest coverage at 4.5x, and distribution coverage of 1.3x. We also
consider debt leverage on a consolidated basis, including debt at EPCO. We
expect consolidated debt to EBITDA to be about 4.25x in 2012, although we
expect EPCO to pay down debt during the next few years.
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may raise ratings by one
notch over the next 12 to 24 months if the current trajectory of credit trends
continues. We could raise the ratings if the partnership continues to build
scale, reduce its commodity price risk, and maintains a stronger financial
profile with debt to EBITDA in the 3.5x-4x range depending on the level of
commodity prices and volumes. We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to
EBITDA were to increase to over 4x on a sustained basis, which could result
from managing funding its growth projects and acquisitions with a higher
degree of debt.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Enterprise Products Operating LLC
Corporate credit rating BBB/Positive/--
New Rating
$750 mil sr unsec notes due 2042 BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: William Ferara, New York (1) 212-438-1776;
bill_ferara@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Michael V Grande, New York (1) 212-438-2242;
michael_grande@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)