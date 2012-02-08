(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) $750 million senior unsecured notes due in 2042. EPO's parent company, midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD; BBB/Positive/--), unconditionally guarantees the notes. As of Sept. 30, 2011, EPD had about $15 billion of reported debt. The partnership will use the proceeds to temporarily reduce borrowings under its multiyear revolving credit facility and for general company purposes. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on EPD and EPO on the companies' "strong" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles (as our criteria define the terms). Key credit strengths include EPD's operating scale, business-line diversity, and high proportion of fee-based revenues. Partially offsetting these strengths are EPD's aggressive growth strategy, commodity price exposure, significant financial leverage, and status as a master limited partnership (MLP). As an MLP, EPD distributes the majority of free cash flow (after maintenance capital spending) to unitholders each quarter and generally relies on the capital markets to fund growth capital spending. EPD is one of the largest midstream energy partnerships in the U.S. Its integrated network of assets mainly includes:

-- Natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, transportation, and natural gas processing (slightly over 50% of its expected 2011 operating margin);

-- Natural gas gathering, transportation, and storage (about 15%);

-- Petrochemical services and refined products storage and transportation (nearly 20%);

-- Offshore platform production services in the Gulf of Mexico (almost 10%); and

-- Onshore crude oil pipelines and services (slightly under 5%). EPD continues to perform at or above our expectations, both operationally and financially, with the receipt of cash flows from recently completed projects and encouraging NGL market conditions driving solid underlying financial performance. EPD's capital spending program is also well managed and focused primarily on low- to moderate-risk projects that are intensifying its strong competitive position. We expect the partnership to be able to maintain debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4x. Debt leverage, however, still somewhat depends on the level of commodity prices, volumes, and incremental debt related to new capital spending projects. We expect EPD to issue sufficient equity to maintain its history of funding its projects in a balanced manner. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, EPD's adjusted financial metrics improved, with funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of about 20%, FFO interest coverage at 4.5x, and distribution coverage of 1.3x. We also consider debt leverage on a consolidated basis, including debt at EPCO. We expect consolidated debt to EBITDA to be about 4.25x in 2012, although we expect EPCO to pay down debt during the next few years. The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may raise ratings by one notch over the next 12 to 24 months if the current trajectory of credit trends continues. We could raise the ratings if the partnership continues to build scale, reduce its commodity price risk, and maintains a stronger financial profile with debt to EBITDA in the 3.5x-4x range depending on the level of commodity prices and volumes. We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA were to increase to over 4x on a sustained basis, which could result from managing funding its growth projects and acquisitions with a higher degree of debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

