(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 14 and affirmed two classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-TOP17 (MSCI 2005-TOP17) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect updated valuations for specially serviced loans in the pool, including the recently modified Coventry Mall (9.4%). Fitch modeled losses of 7.24% of the remaining pool. There are currently five specially-serviced loans (11.65%) in the pool. As of the January 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 22.7% (including 0.25% of realized losses) to $758.3 million from $980.8 million at issuance. Four loans in the pool (3.6%) are currently defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes K through P. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan secured by Coventry Mall, an 803,898 square foot (sf) regional mall located in Pottstown, PA. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2011 due to the borrower's request for a loan restructure. Two of the property's tenants, Boscov's (24% of NRA) and Super Fresh Market (5% of NRA), filed for bankruptcy. As a result, the property has suffered from a decline in percentage rents since issuance. Boscov's has emerged from bankruptcy and remains in occupancy at the property. Super Fresh Market vacated in April 2009 and its parent company, A&P, filed for bankruptcy in December 2010. The loan modification closed in December 2011 and included the creation of a Hope Note. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 50,055 sf retail center located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Occupancy has decreased from 84% in December 2009 to 50% in June 2011. Property performance is significantly below issuance. For YE 2010, the servicer-reported DSCR was 0.57 times (x) compared to 1.34x at issuance. Fitch downgrades the following classes: --$74.8 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.8 million class B to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.4 million class C to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$11 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'BBBsf'; RE 100%; --$9.8 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'BBB-sf'; RE 50%; --$6.1 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 0%; --$7.4 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 0%; --$7.4 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$2.5 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$3.7 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$3.7 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$1.2 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$1.2 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$2.5 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE to 0% from 95%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$18 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$576 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1 through A-4 are paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The rating on classes X-1 and X-2 have previously been withdrawn. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing recent vintage U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Contact: Primary Analyst Natalie Ulloa Associate Director +1-212-908-9166 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Adam Fox Senior Director +1-212-908-0869 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' dated Dec. 21, 2011; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)