Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 14 and affirmed two classes of
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-TOP17 (MSCI 2005-TOP17) commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
The downgrades reflect updated valuations for specially serviced loans in the
pool, including the recently modified Coventry Mall (9.4%). Fitch modeled losses
of 7.24% of the remaining pool. There are currently five specially-serviced
loans (11.65%) in the pool.
As of the January 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by 22.7% (including 0.25% of realized losses) to $758.3 million
from $980.8 million at issuance. Four loans in the pool (3.6%) are currently
defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes K through P.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan secured
by Coventry Mall, an 803,898 square foot (sf) regional mall located in
Pottstown, PA. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2011
due to the borrower's request for a loan restructure. Two of the property's
tenants, Boscov's (24% of NRA) and Super Fresh Market (5% of NRA), filed for
bankruptcy. As a result, the property has suffered from a decline in percentage
rents since issuance. Boscov's has emerged from bankruptcy and remains in
occupancy at the property. Super Fresh Market vacated in April 2009 and its
parent company, A&P, filed for bankruptcy in December 2010. The loan
modification closed in December 2011 and included the creation of a Hope Note.
The second largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 50,055 sf
retail center located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Occupancy has decreased from 84%
in December 2009 to 50% in June 2011. Property performance is significantly
below issuance. For YE 2010, the servicer-reported DSCR was 0.57 times (x)
compared to 1.34x at issuance.
Fitch downgrades the following classes:
--$74.8 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$20.8 million class B to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$7.4 million class C to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$11 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'BBBsf'; RE 100%;
--$9.8 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'BBB-sf'; RE 50%;
--$6.1 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 0%;
--$7.4 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 0%;
--$7.4 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%;
--$2.5 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%;
--$3.7 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%;
--$3.7 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%;
--$1.2 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%;
--$1.2 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%;
--$2.5 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE to 0% from 95%.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$18 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$576 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Classes A-1 through A-4 are paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The
rating on classes X-1 and X-2 have previously been withdrawn.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing recent vintage U.S.
CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for
U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)