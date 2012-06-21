June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Target Corporation (Target) at 'A-', and its short-term IDR at
'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch also assigned an expected rating of 'A-' to Target's planned issue of
30-year notes. Target had $450 million of commercial paper and around $13.7
billion of rated senior notes outstanding as of April 28, 2012. A full rating
list is shown below.
The ratings reflect Target's strong competitive position in the discount retail
sector, steady operating performance and high percentage of real estate
ownership, balanced by the difficult consumer environment and intense
competition among discount retailers. The rating further reflects the impact on
the company's financial profile of its expansion into Canada and the potential
sale of its credit card receivables.
Target's retail business has experienced a gradual recovery from the challenging
2008 - 2009 period. Comparable store sales were up 3.0 % in 2011 and 5.3% in the
quarter ended April 28, 2012, with first quarter sales benefiting in part from
unseasonably warm weather.
The challenging environment facing low and middle income consumers could
constrain sales growth in the near term. Over the near to intermediate term, top
line growth is being supported by two initiatives - the addition of fresh food
to more stores and the 5% rewards program for users of the Target credit and
debit cards.
These two programs are expected to be relatively neutral to EBIT margin rates as
sales growth improves, as the cost of the 5% discounts and the impact on margin
rates from selling lower-margin food is offset by the effect of leveraging fixed
costs against higher sales, lowering the operating expense ratio. Over time,
Fitch expects Target will be able to maintain an EBIT margin in its retail
business at or near 7%.
Target's credit business is also recovering, with 90-day delinquencies dropping
to 1.9% at April 28, 2012 from 2.4% a year earlier, and write-offs improving to
5.7% of average receivables in the quarter from 8.5% in the year-earlier
quarter.
During 2011, Target acquired for C$1.825 billion leasehold interests in 189
Zellers stores in Canada. Target will convert 130 of these stores into Target
stores, with most opening in 2013, and some in 2014. In the meantime, required
investments in Canada will create a sizable drag on earnings over the next two
years.
Should Target be successful in selling its credit card receivables, it would
lose the income from its credit business ($606 million of EBIT in the latest 12
months ended April 28, 2012), though it would likely continue to benefit
from a profit sharing arrangement. Proceeds from the sale would be primarily
used to reduce debt levels, but also for share repurchases and, possibly, some
of the required investment in Canada.
Going forward, the required investments in Canada and ongoing share repurchases
are expected to be largely financed with operating cash flow. The company has
indicated that it expects to repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in 2012, plus
additional repurchases that would arise from a sale of the credit card
receivables, compared with net share repurchases of $1.8 billion in 2011.
Fitch expects that consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDAR will remain close to its
current level of 2.5 times (x) until a sale of the credit card receivables is
completed. Retail-only financial leverage (excluding the credit business) is
expected to track around 2.0x in 2012 - 2014, before potentially improving to
below 2.0x in 2014, when most of the Canadian stores will have been open for a
full year.
Fitch affirms the following:
Target Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Bank credit facility at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
