Overview
-- We believe U.S. specialty apparel retailer BCBG Max Azria Group Inc.
breached financial covenants as a result of a meaningful revenue decline, as
the company exited the mass market earlier than expected in 2011.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC'
from 'CCC+'.
-- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the
company's $230 million term loan to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a further downgrade if
it appears that the company is unlikely to receive a covenant amendment or if
the company fails to meet its financial obligations.
Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Vernon, Calif.-based BCBG Max Azria Group Inc. to 'CCC' from
'CCC+'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the company's $230 million
first-lien term loan to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '3' recovery rating remains
unchanged.
Rationale
The ratings on BCBG reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's "weak"
liquidity, as we believe the company breached financial covenants for the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 because of weaker-than-previously-expected
operating performance. However, we expect its revenue base and operating
performance to stabilize somewhat in fiscal 2012, as the company has completed
its exit from the mass market and the retail environment gradually improves.
As a result, we believe that it is more likely for the company to receive a
covenant amendment than to enter into bankruptcy in the next six months.
BCBG's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." As of April 30, 2012,
debt to EBITDA was about 7.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
was about 9%. Credit metrics weakened in fiscal 2011, reflecting lower EBITDA
as meaningful declines from the mass market segment more than offset
continuing improvement in the retail segments. However, we believe credit
metrics will become relatively stable in the next few quarters as the revenue
base stabilizes.
BCBG's "vulnerable" business risk profile primarily reflects its participation
in the highly competitive and fragmented apparel retailing industry. The
company carries about 16 brands, although the BCBG Max Azria core brand
historically has accounted for the majority of total revenues and earnings. We
believe the brand faces stiff competition from numerous other apparel names,
both in the department store channel and at other specialty retailers. In
addition, we view the company's very high reliance on its founder and CEO Max
Azria, who oversees the design, strategy, and operation of the company, as a
significant risk in our rating consideration.
Comparable-store sales were in the mid-single-digit area in fiscal 2011 and
remained positive for the first four months of fiscal 2012. We expect that
comparable-store sales will remain in the low-single-digit range in the rest
of fiscal 2012. Revenue declined meaningfully in fiscal 2011, because of the
wind-down of the Miley & Max product line at Wal-Mart. EBITDA margin also
weakened somewhat, as lower sales leverage more than offset better product mix
because of increased percentage of BCBG's higher-margin retail business.
Liquidity
Liquidity is weak, in our view. Our assessment incorporates the following:
-- We believe the company has already breached covenants.
-- There are no particular core bank relationships and indications of a
poor standing in credit markets.
The company must maintain certain financial covenants (leverage ratios and
interest coverage ratio) under its first-lien term loan, which became
applicable for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011. We believe that BCBG is in
covenant violation as a result of its meaningful revenue decline in 2011.
However, as the revenue base and operating performance continue to stabilize
in fiscal 2012, we also believe that it is more likely for the company to
receive a covenant amendment than to enter into bankruptcy in the next six
months.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on BCBG Max
Azria Group Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this release
on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if it appears that the
company is unlikely to receive a covenant amendment or if the company fails to
meet it financial obligations. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings
if liquidity improves and operating performance and the revenue base continue
to stabilize. For example, an upgrade could occur if the company receives a
covenant amendment and the covenant headroom improves to over 10%.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
BCBG Max Azria Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Developing/--
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
BCBG Max Azria Group Inc.
Senior Secured CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 3 3
