June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the $1.02 billion of senior
unsecured notes due 2020 to be co-issued by Englewood, Colo.-based cable service
provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW) and WideOpenWest Capital Corp. The '6'
recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the
event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes,
along with $1.92 billion from a senior secured term loan and $200 million of
sponsor equity, to fund the acquisition of Knology Inc. and repay existing debt.
The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on WOW remain unchanged and
reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including an aggressive
shareholder-oriented financial policy. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated,
at around 6.8x, and our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7.0x or
lower over the next two years.
The ratings also reflect a "fair" business risk profile characterized by the
company's demonstrated ability to grow revenue and EBITDA through effective
bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service.
Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent
cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive
pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone
companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well
direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers in the video market. Our business
risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared
with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming
contracts. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research update on WOW, published June 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
WideOpenWest Finance LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
WideOpenWest Finance LLC
Senior Unsecured
$1.02 bil nts due 2020* CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
*Co-issued by WideOpenWest Capital Corp.
