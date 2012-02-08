(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the proposed $900 million secured term loan due 2017 of Flying Fortress Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC; BBB-/Stable/--). ILFC will guarantee the loan. ILFC has indicated that it will use the proceeds from the loan to refinance upcoming debt maturities and for general corporate purposes. "We base our 'BBB-' issue rating primarily on our view of ILFC's credit quality and satisfactory collateral coverage, but a lack of a direct security interest in the underlying aircraft," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Betsy Snyder. Securing the facility is the stock of Flying Fortress's subsidiaries that will own a portfolio of 62 aircraft (through individual aircraft-owning entities). "Although the lenders will not have a direct security interest in the aircraft or leases, we believe the share pledge would likely put the lenders in a better position in a bankruptcy scenario than general unsecured creditors," Ms. Snyder continued. In our modeling of a hypothetical ILFC bankruptcy for purposes of estimating stressed collateral coverage, we judged that the company would most likely reorganize and not liquidate. This is because we believe that the cause of default would more likely be a failure to meet substantial upcoming debt maturities ($3 billion in 2012, not including the effect of the proposed transaction, and $4 billion in 2013), rather than a material deterioration in operations. In addition, we believe ILFC would be able to reduce its mostly unsecured debt in a bankruptcy reorganization. The aircraft portfolio that Flying Fortress owns consists of a mix of Boeing Co. (60%) and Airbus SAS aircraft (40%), as well as a mix of narrowbody (34%) and widebody aircraft (66%). About 40% of the portfolio are modern, liquid aircraft, including the Airbus A320 and A330 families and Boeing 737 Next Generation and 777-200ER. This is a lower proportion of high-quality aircraft than in some of ILFC's previous secured debt transactions, and the portfolio is overweighted to widebodies, which tend to be more expensive and difficult to repossess and re-lease to new airline customers than are narrowbody planes. The average age of the portfolio is 13.4 years, older than for previous transactions. The 27 lessees are also less diversified, although the largest, Air France (20%), has fairly solid credit quality. The average remaining lease term is 3.2 years. Not all of the aircraft related to this facility are currently registered in countries that have ratified the Cape Town convention (an international agreement that standardizes and strengthens creditor rights, with respect to aircraft and certain other collateral). This is not a factor, however, because the stock pledges are ineligible to be filed with the international registry that the convention set up. ILFC has indicated that it expects the initial loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the loan to be 54%, based on an appraised value of the aircraft of about $1.65 billion (using an appraised "base value," which assumes a balance of supply and demand). The basis for the appraisal values ILFC obtained was for aircraft without leases attached. Although the lenders will not have a direct interest in the aircraft, we estimated LTV coverage as if the aircraft were direct collateral. When we applied this methodology in analyzing collateral coverage, we focused on base values for more liquid, highly marketable aircraft and current market values (currently somewhat lower) for aircraft with what we view as less-favorable remarketing prospects. The initial LTV using those values would be about 59%. Applying stresses to simulate an ILFC bankruptcy, we estimate that the value of the aircraft in the subsidiaries would cover debt (assuming no amortization) by about 1.1x. There is no scheduled amortization until maturity. However, a maintenance covenant requires ILFC to maintain LTV of at least 63%, measured quarterly, based on semiannual appraisals. Paying down debt or adding collateral, subject to certain restrictions, can satisfy the covenant. ILFC also has the right to substitute or sell aircraft from the portfolio if the LTV test and other restrictions, including aircraft and lessee concentration limits, are met. This could cause the collateral pool to become somewhat less favorable over time, although the LTV maintenance covenant provides some protection against adverse changes over time. The ratings on Los Angeles-based ILFC reflect the company's position as one of the two largest aircraft lessors globally and its significant progress in addressing large debt maturities in 2011 and 2012. In addition, we expect the company to continue its satisfactory cash generation as the aviation market improves gradually. The rating also factors in ILFC's remaining substantial debt maturities in 2013, exposure to the cyclical and competitive global airline industry, and capital intensity and operating leverage (two common characteristics of the aircraft leasing business). We categorize ILFC's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our rating on ILFC currently includes one notch for potential support from ILFC's ultimate parent, American International Group Inc. (AIG). AIG provided support in 2008 and 2009 by lending ILFC money to meet debt maturities. On Sept. 1, 2011, ILFC Holdings Inc. (a recently created holding company, unrated) filed an IPO registration statement with the SEC. Prior to the planned IPO, a subsidiary of AIG will transfer its shares of ILFC to ILFC Holdings. The filing states that AIG has determined that ILFC is not one of its core businesses and that AIG plans to sell at least 20% of its interest in ILFC. The outlook on the ILFC corporate credit rating is stable. We believe that recent financings, in combination with expected cash from operations, should be sufficient to meet ILFC's 2012 debt maturities. However, 2013 maturities still exceed expected cash from operations by more than $1 billion. We could raise the rating if the company is able to match future debt maturities and capital expenditures with annual cash from operations and revolver availability, if debt to capital remains less than 75%, and if funds from operations to debt improves to about 15%. Although less likely, we could lower our ratings on the company if we sense an increased uncertainty about ILFC's ability to repay upcoming debt maturities with new borrowings, proceeds from asset sales, and internal cash generation; or if we feel AIG is less likely to provide supplementary cash infusions, if needed. If AIG goes ahead with the IPO of ILFC, we will no longer be able be include one notch of support under our criteria. However, we may raise the stand-alone credit profile of ILFC to reflect its improved liquidity position and if we expect that the company will maintain moderate leverage. This could offset that one notch of support. RATINGS LIST International Lease Finance Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Flying Fortress Inc. $900 mil. secured term loan due 2017 BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)