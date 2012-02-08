(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook for Apollo Investment
Corporation (Apollo) to Negative from Stable.
Approximately $1.2 billion of secured and unsecured debt is affected by this
action. The Outlook revision follows several corporate announcements by Apollo
today, including the replacement of the firm's Chief Investment Officer and
Chief Financial Officer, the expansion of the investment mandate beyond a focus
on subordinated/mezzanine financing, a dividend cut, and a potential equity
raise of $200 million in the public markets or via a rights offering. Fitch has
historically viewed Apollo's niche focus on larger names in the
subordinated/mezzanine space as a differentiator among its peers and as an area
of firm expertise.
While Fitch recognized that the exposure to larger names would yield more
valuation volatility over time, it has also provided more portfolio liquidity as
compared to peer business development companies (BDCs), which has allowed the
company to better manage its leverage ratio during times of market stress.
Apollo's announced plan to focus on the more traditional middle market space
represents a shift in strategy into a market already penetrated by peer BDCs.
Therefore, rating stability will be dependent upon the company's ability to
compete effectively in the space and build an attractive track record over time.
In addition, rating stability will be driven by Fitch's assessment of the new
management team's ability to execute on the planned strategy, including
developing enhanced stability in net investment income, reduced valuation
volatility, and solid asset quality, while retaining access to the debt and
equity markets for growth capital. Apollo's potential equity raise of $200
million could provide seed capital with which the company can begin to execute
on its broader investment strategy.
Still, the company's stock is currently trading below net asset value and
Fitch believes an inability to deploy proceeds into accretive investment
opportunities over the near term could impact the company's ability to access
the equity markets in the future. Fitch has always viewed Apollo's relationship
with Apollo Global Management, LLC (AGM) positively, and AGM's intention to
backstop up to $50 million of a potential rights offering strengthens the view
of the implicit, and now explicit, support provided by the global asset manager.
Fitch views the announced dividend cut from $0.28 per share to $0.20 per share
as positive, as it will realign the run-rate core earnings of the company with
the distribution and prevent further net asset value erosion. However, Fitch
would not view a future increase in the dividend favorably unless it was
accompanied by increased and stabilized earnings levels. Rating stability is
expected near term, and Fitch will assess the impact of today's corporate
announcements over the next 12-18 months. Still, negative rating action could
occur more quickly should there be an inability to deploy investment capital
into accretive middle market investments, an extended increase in leverage above
the targeted range resulting from increased borrowings or material unrealized
depreciation, deterioration in portfolio asset quality, and/or a decline in cash
income coverage of the current dividend below 100%. Apollo is an externally
managed BDC organized on Feb. 2, 2004.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had investments in 67 portfolio companies
and $2.9 billion in assets. Apollo's investment objective is to generate both
current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.
Fitch's existing ratings for Apollo are as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Secured Debt 'BBB';
--Unsecured Debt 'BBB-'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)