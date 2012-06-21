(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings believes the mortgage rule changes announced today by Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty are a positive development for Canadian banks, as household debt driven by mortgage credit expansion is the main direct threat to the credit risk profiles of Canadian financial institutions. Despite a record high household debt-to-income ratio (152% in 1Q12), persistently low interest rates have made an increased debt burden bearable by reducing households' debt service ratio. However, Canadian households have become more vulnerable to adverse shocks. We believe the measures announced today will likely make new government-backed insured mortgages less affordable and are likely to restrain excess valuation while improving the quality of the approved borrowers, including their ability to sustain a shock such as increased interest rates. This, in turn, should benefit the portfolio quality of the banks. Additionally, today's measures are in line with a number of prudent and forward-looking steps taken by the government since 2008 intended to prevent a housing crash in Canada. The finance minister has announced the following measures for new government-backed insured mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 80%: - The maximum amortization period is reduced to 25 years from 30 years. The amortization period was up to 40 years prior to changes introduced in 2008. - The maximum amount Canadians can borrow when refinancing their mortgages is reduced to 80% from 85%. This was 90% prior to changes introduced in 2011. - The maximum gross debt service (GDS) ratio is fixed at 39%. Currently, the maximum GDS is 35% for borrowers with credit scores less than or equal to 680 and there is no limit for borrowers with credit scores above 680. The maximum total debt service (TDS) ratio is 44%. Currently, the TDS should not exceed 42%, and the 44% limit is for borrowers with credit scores above 680. - Government insurance is limited to homes with a purchase price of less than CAD1.0 million. This follows the withdrawal of government insurance on lines of credit secured by homes in 2011. The new mortgage rules will become effective July 9, 2012. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is also finalizing new guidelines for residential mortgage underwriting practices and procedures. Once finalized, we will monitor the impact of those changes. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)