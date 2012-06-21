(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - Fitch Ratings believes the mortgage rule changes announced today
by Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty are a positive development for
Canadian banks, as household debt driven by mortgage credit expansion is the
main direct threat to the credit risk profiles of Canadian financial
institutions. Despite a record high household debt-to-income ratio (152% in
1Q12), persistently low interest rates have made an increased debt burden
bearable by reducing households' debt service ratio. However, Canadian
households have become more vulnerable to adverse shocks.
We believe the measures announced today will likely make new government-backed
insured mortgages less affordable and are likely to restrain excess valuation
while improving the quality of the approved borrowers, including their ability
to sustain a shock such as increased interest rates. This, in turn, should
benefit the portfolio quality of the banks. Additionally, today's measures are
in line with a number of prudent and forward-looking steps taken by the
government since 2008 intended to prevent a housing crash in Canada.
The finance minister has announced the following measures for new
government-backed insured mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 80%:
- The maximum amortization period is reduced to 25 years from 30 years. The
amortization period was up to 40 years prior to changes introduced in 2008.
- The maximum amount Canadians can borrow when refinancing their mortgages is
reduced to 80% from 85%. This was 90% prior to changes introduced in 2011.
- The maximum gross debt service (GDS) ratio is fixed at 39%. Currently, the
maximum GDS is 35% for borrowers with credit scores less than or equal to 680
and there is no limit for borrowers with credit scores above 680. The maximum
total debt service (TDS) ratio is 44%. Currently, the TDS should not exceed 42%,
and the 44% limit is for borrowers with credit scores above 680.
- Government insurance is limited to homes with a purchase price of less than
CAD1.0 million. This follows the withdrawal of government insurance on lines of
credit secured by homes in 2011.
The new mortgage rules will become effective July 9, 2012. The Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is also finalizing new
guidelines for residential mortgage underwriting practices and procedures. Once
finalized, we will monitor the impact of those changes.
