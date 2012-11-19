(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- National Commercial Bank Jamaica remains as the largest
financial institution in the country, holding significant share of the country's
financial system assets and deposits, but operating in a difficult economic
environment.
-- We are affirming our long-term 'B-' and 'B' short-term ratings on the
bank.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the sovereign, since
the rating on the bank is capped by the one on Jamaica.
Rating Action
On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
'B-' and short-term 'B' ratings on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd.
(NCBJ). The outlook is still negative.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NCBJ on its "strong" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "adequate"
liquidity, and "average" funding (as our criteria define it). The rating on
the bank is two notches lower than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) given
that it is constrained by the sovereign rating on Jamaica.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. The anchor for a bank operating only in Jamaica is 'b+', based on an
economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk score of '7'. Jamaica's
economic risk score reflects the sovereign's large debt burden, which limits
fiscal flexibility and hinders growth; the high risk of economic imbalances,
which results from more than 15 years of current account deficits and the very
high credit risk in the economy due to the weak economy's toll on the already
very low income level, which in turn reduces debtors' payment capacity; and
the banking system's large exposure to highly risky sovereign debt. The
industry risk score of '7' is based on the country's weak regulatory framework
and the banking system's exposure to somewhat unstable competitive conditions
that could affect profitability, and to cyclical industries in an
undiversified economy. Despite the banking sector's large deposit base, there
is a lack of diversification of funding sources, and we believe that the
banking system could suffer lack of confidence and run on deposits if the
sovereign were to find itself in distress.
NCBJ's "strong" business position stems from its ranking as the largest bank
in Jamaica with a well-diversified business portfolio and wide client base, a
leading position in the credit card segment and strong presence in the retail
segment in the country. As of June 2012, it held 41% of the system's assets
and 40% of the deposits and with more room to expand, especially in the retail
segment, given the low level of banking penetration in Jamaica. The bank's
shares are traded on both the Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago stock exchanges.
NCBJ has 42 branches and 170 ATMs on the island, offering products such as
checking and savings accounts, credit card facilities, personal and commercial
loans, insurance and wealth management. It has a well-known brand name in the
country. Recently, corporate banking revenues have sharply dropped amid the
election season and stalled discussions with IMF, which we expect to restart,
as the country has large infrastructure needs. NCBJ is going through many
operational and process changes in order to improve efficiency and
underwriting standards, which we view as positive.
Our "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects the bank's
historical satisfactory profitability and moderate capital levels amid a
potential sovereign downgrade. Under our risk-adjusted capital framework
(RACF), the bank's average forecasted capital ratio will be about 7% for 2012
and 2013, considering our estimates for growth and earnings retention and the
likelihood of a sovereign downgrade which impacts the risk-weight applied to
government bonds. Additionally, NCBJ's return on assets (ROA), measured by our
core earnings methodology, was 3.3% in fiscal 2010 and 3.6% in fiscal 2011.
However, profits declined due to new asset tax, lower margin, and significant
increase in loan loss provisioning. Still, ROA was at 2.6% as of June 2012.
Our assessment of "moderate" risk position reflects NCBJ's ongoing service of
its core customers through its extensive expertise and sharply higher
nonperforming loans (NPLs) due to a bad loan that was representative on the
overall loan portfolio. The NPL ratio was 6.8% in September 2011 and 7.1% in
June 2012 and is expected to remain in that area until the loan is written
off. Loan portfolio still represents 44% of the bank's assets, as it holds
large amount of government bonds. The 20 largest exposures as of June 2012
represented 34% of total credit portfolio, a lower concentration than some of
its peers; however, its corporate exposure has dropped significantly in 2012.
NCBJ has "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The bank's funding is
comprised of customer deposits, which makes up 84% of the total with a few
other funding lines such as repos and interbank deposits. As one of the
largest banks in the country, NCBJ has significant share of current accounts
of the population, often benefiting from flight to quality effect, as there
are not many other creditworthy financial entities for local depositors to
turn to. Additionally, loans to deposits have been historically low and
reached 64% as of June 2012. The bank holds a large volume of liquid assets,
around 60% of total assets, which are enough to cover all of its deposits.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign rating given that the
rating on NCBJ is two notches below its SACP. An upgrade or outlook change
would depend on the same rating action on Jamaica and the bank's maintenance
of its fundamentals. Conversely, a downgrade of the sovereign rating would
trigger immediate similar action on the bank.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/B
SACP b+
Anchor b+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -2
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B-/B
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)