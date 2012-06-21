(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its rating on class A-1 to 'D (sf)' from WAVE SPC's series
2007-1 (WAVE 2007-1), a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation
(CRE CDO) transaction (see list).
The rating action reflects our analysis of the transaction following an
interest shortfall to the nondeferrable class. Classes A-1 experienced an
interest shortfall according to the June 20, 2012, trustee remittance report,
and we subsequently lowered our rating on the class to 'D (sf_)'.
The underlying commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) for WAVE 2007-1
failed to produce sufficient interest proceeds to pay the full interest amount
due to the A-1 nondeferrable interest classes, resulting in the liquidity
interruption.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RATING LOWERED
WAVE SPC
Series 2007-1
Collateralized debt obligations
Rating
Class To From
A-1 D (sf) CCC- (sf)
(New York Ratings Team)